© Reuters. Sudden strength, can the concept stocks with the Chinese initials follow?A number of brokerage analysts give certainty premiums



News from the Associated Press, November 27 (Reporter Liu Chaofeng)The concept of the Chinese prefix and the continued strength of multiple individual stocks in multiple trading days are important features of this week’s market. Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, made a speech on “exploring the establishment of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics”, which directly triggered the start of the market.

Regardless of the price-earnings ratio or price-to-book ratio, the current valuation of state-owned listed companies is relatively low, especially central enterprises are significantly undervalued, and the cost performance of allocation is prominent. A number of brokerage analysts believe that in an uncertain market environment, central enterprises have stable profits and are expected to give a certainty premium. At the same time, 2022 is the final year of the three-year action plan for the reform of state-owned enterprises. State-owned enterprises have changed from valuation-driven to profit-driven, and their profit growth rate has increased significantly, and they are expected to become one of the main forces for steady growth.

In terms of stock selection, brokerage analysts suggest paying attention to individual stocks in banking, oil, coal, electric power, chemicals, transportation, military industry, telecommunications and other sectors, and choose targets with low valuations and high dividends.

Valuation system with Chinese characteristics pulls up stocks with Chinese prefixes

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Financial Street Forum on November 21, proposing to “grasp the valuation logic of different types of listed companies, explore the establishment of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics, and promote better resource allocation in the market.” play.”

Yi Huiman pointed out that “the valuation directly reflects the market’s recognition of listed companies. Listed companies, especially state-owned listed companies, must ‘practice their internal skills’ on the one hand, strengthen professional strategic integration, and enhance core competitiveness; On the one hand, it is necessary to further strengthen the public awareness of the company, actively strengthen the management of investor relations, and let the market better understand the intrinsic value of the enterprise.”

After Yi Huiman’s speech, on November 22, the stock prices of many state-owned listed companies rose in response, the concept stocks with the Chinese prefix rose 3.48%, and the five stocks with the Chinese prefix rose by the daily limit. In addition, concepts such as the reform of state-owned assets of central enterprises, the reform of state-owned assets in Shenzhen, and the China Shipbuilding Department have risen one after another. On the 23rd, the Chinese prefix plate and individual stocks continued to be active. After experiencing a collective rise for two consecutive days, the concept stocks with the initials of China tended to diverge on the 24th. COSCO Haike was close to the limit, and many stocks such as Chinalco International and COFCO Science and Technology fell by more than 5%, and they corrected back.

On the 25th, stocks with a Chinese prefix continued to strengthen. China Techcom and Zhongcheng shares had their daily limit in early trading, and they were closed for four consecutive trading days; China Unicom hit the daily limit again in the intraday session, and finally closed up 9.74%. Stocks with a market value of over 100 billion yuan, such as China State Construction, China Communications Construction, and China Telecom, also ranked among the top gainers.

As early as May 27 this year, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission issued the “Work Plan for Improving the Quality of Listed Companies Controlled by Central Enterprises”, pointing out that the “mismatch between value realization and value creation” of state-owned listed companies is still relatively prominent.

So far, the price-to-earnings ratio (PE-TTM) of central enterprises and local state-owned enterprises calculated by the overall method is 9.0 and 15.5 respectively, and the data of A-share listed companies and private listed companies are 16.8 and 43.9 respectively; the price-to-book ratio (PB) caliber Below, central enterprises and local state-owned enterprises are 0.93 and 1.50 respectively, while A-shares as a whole and private enterprises are 1.60 and 3.22 respectively. At present, the valuation of state-owned listed companies is relatively low, especially the central enterprises are significantly undervalued.

The valuation level of central enterprises is already at the bottom of history, and the risk premium has risen to a historical high. Industrial Securities said that at the level of individual stocks, among the 420 state-owned enterprises listed before January 1 this year, the number of companies with a price-earnings ratio and a price-to-book ratio below the 20th percentile since 2010 (or listing) accounted for 48.6% respectively. , 47.1%. The risk premium level of the Wind Central Enterprise Index has reached a historical high of 97.6% since 2010.

The certainty of central enterprises’ profitability highlights the value

Wang Sheng, deputy general manager and chief strategy analyst of Shenwan Hongyuan, believes that a valuation system with Chinese characteristics must be a valuation system that is confident, has independent pricing power, conforms to the characteristics of the times, and reflects the national strategic orientation. The revaluation of the value of central enterprises is an important feature of the valuation system with Chinese characteristics.

For the revaluation of the value of central enterprises, Wang Sheng believes that due to the increase in external uncertainties, the profitability of central enterprises is more stable, and it is expected to give a certainty premium; financial and other demands point to the central enterprises’ dividend rate is expected to continue to increase; Capital operations such as refinancing are hindered. As the focus of reform, the potential for valuation restoration deserves attention; the market value momentum of central enterprise management is unprecedentedly high; the main business is more focused, and the core competitiveness has improved.

Although the qualifications and performance of central enterprises are of high quality, the valuation given to central enterprises by the market is always low. CITIC Securities pointed out that in history, it was difficult for central enterprises to obtain reasonable valuations. The main reason is that the marketization of central enterprises is still far from that of private enterprises, the communication between central enterprises and the capital market is insufficient, and the industry factors of central enterprises themselves. However, the above three points are gradually improving.

CITIC Securities believes that the future market environment will be superimposed with continuous reforms, and central enterprises may welcome continued market opportunities. In terms of market environment, central enterprises have good performance and high dividends, and good certainty shows value under uncertainty. In terms of continuous reform, the reform of the main business of state-owned enterprises has improved efficiency, and outreach investment has expanded into new areas. The main lines of high-growth investment within central enterprises are mainly among the central enterprises under the jurisdiction of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission that focus on the real economy. One main line is carbon neutrality, and the other is technological innovation.

Wang Hanfeng, chief strategist and managing director of CICC, pointed out that there is room for improvement in the valuation structure of A shares, especially the long-term and generally low valuations of some banks and state-owned listed companies.

Specifically, the profit growth rate and profitability of state-owned listed companies have improved significantly compared with non-state-owned enterprises since 2016, and the debt pressure problem has been basically resolved after years of state-owned enterprise reform. The profit growth of listed banks is relatively stable and their ROE is higher than that of non-financial companies. In the future, in the process of actively building a “modern capital market with Chinese characteristics”, investors are expected to gradually improve their perception of the value of listed state-owned enterprises and the financial sector.

2022 is the final year of the three-year action plan for the reform of state-owned enterprises, marking that the reform of state-owned enterprises has entered the stage of full implementation. At present, the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises is progressing relatively smoothly. In the first two years, 70% of the target tasks have been successfully completed. In the first half of 2022, the main task of local state-owned enterprise reform has completed more than 90%. Fang Yi, chief strategist at Guotai Junan Securities, believes that the reform of state-owned enterprises has promoted the growth of corporate value, the current valuation is at a low level, and the cost performance of allocation is prominent.

Fang Yi believes, “From valuation-driven to profit-driven, state-owned enterprises are expected to become one of the main forces for steady growth. From 2020 to the present, the reform targets of state-owned enterprises represented by the Double Hundred Index have gradually started to realize their performance, and their profit growth rate has significantly exceeded Wind. All A, the driving index will continue to rise in 2021 when the enthusiasm for state-owned enterprise reform is low. Looking forward, based on the pattern of profit distribution and leverage ratio, state-owned enterprises are more willing and capable of credit expansion, and are expected to become one of the main forces of the enterprise side with stable growth .”

Specific to the stock selection of central enterprises, Wang Sheng believes that there are three main principles. One is to choose targets with low valuations and high dividends; There are two main lines of categories (petroleum, coal, electric power, chemical industry, transportation) and big science and technology (military industry, telecommunications).