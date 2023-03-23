



At Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch conference in 2023, Huawei released the world’s first public smartwatch that supports two-way Beidou satellite messages——Huawei WATCH Ultimate, which enables you to ask for help even without a signal, which is a milestone for smartwatches formula meaning.

In addition to possessing epoch-making satellite communication technology, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the first in the industry to adopt high-end material “ultra-solid amorphous zirconium alloy” case; the industry’s revolutionary waterproof technology has created a smart watch with 100-meter diving-level waterproof, supporting 100-meter diving sports And a variety of diving modes; comprehensive and professional advanced health functions.

The two-way satellite communication function of Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the concretization of its science and technology. It wants to communicate with satellites and be able to send messages even when there is no signal. In addition to the breakthrough in communication technology, the product The production process is also a combination of countless whimsical ideas + process upgrades.

It is reported that Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the same size as a normal smart watch. It achieves such bold functions in such a small space, which includes innovations in various fields such as materials, craftsmanship, and design. Why is this watch and satellite communication a milestone? It should be interpreted from the meaning of the invention of the smart watch.

From the perspective of market development, the global smart watch market shipments will increase by 30% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022. As one of the fastest-growing wearable products, smart watches are still developing in many consumer electronics today. Despite the market environment, it still maintains a strong growth rate. The market attitude also shows the public’s recognition of smart watches. Smart watches were born to reduce the need to take out mobile phones for certain functions, such as sports data recording, NFC card swiping, information reading, etc. In fact, smart watches have gradually replaced However, due to the limitation of the natural body size, many functions still need to rely on the mobile phone.

This time, Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master supports two-way Beidou satellite news, breaking the situation that smart watches can only be used as mobile phone accessories. Because compared with other terminal devices, smart watches are small in size, limited in internal space, and relatively small in battery capacity. Faced with these objective facts, it is more difficult to realize the Beidou satellite message function on smart watches. How to solve the problem of signal transmission and reception? The problem of battery discharge in a low temperature environment is also two major problems that must be solved.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate has made a comprehensive breakthrough in technology. In terms of signal transmission, it realizes the basis for signal transmission in a small space through miniaturized radio frequency modules, built-in suspension antenna design, and innovative nano-molding integrated technology case. The nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel can also play the role of antenna energy convergence, making signal transmission faster and more stable, without fear of 36,000 kilometers.

However, in low-temperature environments, the small-capacity batteries of wearable products need to improve the energy density and discharge capacity of the batteries to transmit Beidou satellite messages. Huawei has designed a new battery intelligent heating solution, so that the watch batteries can still maintain strong power at low temperatures and ensure the integrity of the signal. issue. Huawei WATCH Ultimate achieves functions that mobile phones cannot achieve. This is a milestone for smart watches, and it is a leap from subsidiary to independent.

The point of transcendence is more than that. For outdoor explorers, long battery life is also just needed. The battery life of Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master can reach 14 days, far exceeding the battery life of mobile phones. This also means that in the wild where there is no condition for a long time to charge environment, it can become the last reliance for users to communicate with the outside world.

As a small-sized electronic consumer product, smart watches are inherently convenient. Whether it is for daily use, sports and fitness or outdoor adventures, improving the quality of life of users has become one of its core purposes, but the premise of continuous superimposition of function points, Must be strong technical support.

As a technology-leading manufacturer in the industry, Huawei has always had an exclusive advantage. Judging from the release of Huawei WATCH Ultimate, Huawei is no longer satisfied with the existence of smart watches only as accessories. In terms of its independence, it has carried out a bold exploration and attempt, and it succeeded. I believe that relying on Huawei’s high requirements for products and the whimsy of technicians, smart watches will have greater upgrades in the future, and it may be powerful enough to directly replace mobile phones, and it is unknown.The release of the Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master this time also allows us to see the strength of Huawei’s watch king and what the future holds.

Development, we will wait and see!

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is priced at 6,999 yuan for the ocean model, and 5,999 yuan for the mountain bike model. At 18:08 on March 23, 2023, the Huawei WATCH Ultimate series will start pre-sales at Huawei Mall, major e-commerce platforms, Huawei authorized experience stores, and Huawei authorized dealers, and will officially go on sale at 10:08 on March 30.



