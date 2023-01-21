[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 20, 2023]The Chinese Communist Party’s media publicized the “national-level” transportation platform “Strong Country Transportation” and was criticized for planning the return of the economy. Later, the official agencies involved began to distance themselves from the relationship. The Ministry of Communications claimed that it had nothing to do with it, and “Xueqiangguo” criticized the party media’s report as inaccurate.

Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, exclusively reported on the 18th that the first domestic “national-level transportation travel platform”, covering functions such as car-hailing, freight, water transportation, and shipping, has recently completed internal testing and entered the line. countdown. It will be the first to launch the car-hailing service, and has connected dozens of online car-hailing capacity companies. In the future, it is expected that the access capacity will account for more than 90% of the total market capacity.

The report also stated that “Strong Country Transportation” was jointly created by the “Learning Powerful Country” platform and “related departments”. A screenshot of the “Strong Country Transportation” platform published by the report shows that the so-called “relevant department” is the Ministry of Transport of the Communist Party of China. The “Learning Power” platform is created by the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China.

The news ignited public opinion at home and abroad. The CCP was criticized for wanting to monopolize the transportation industry, promote “state advancement and private retreat”, and return to a planned economy.

On the 19th, the original exclusive report of “Beijing Daily” and the reprinted articles of many mainland media were deleted one after another. The relevant departments involved in the report began to “refute the rumors”, trying their best to disentangle the relationship and shirk responsibility from each other.

On the same day, the Ministry of Transport of the Communist Party of China declared through the media in an anonymous manner that neither the agencies of the Ministry of Transport nor its technical support units knew about the “Strengthening National Transportation” at all. This matter has nothing to do with the Ministry of Transport, and the information is wrong.

However, the “learning power” does not seem to buy the Ministry of Transport’s argument.

An article published on the WeChat public account of “Learning Powerful Country” later on the 19th stated that “Strong Country Transportation” is a project jointly developed by “Learning Powerful Country” and the China Communications and Information Center under the Ministry of Transport.

However, the article accused “individual media” of inaccurate reports, claiming that “Strengthening China Transportation” is not a “national travel platform”, but a transfer mini-program based on the State Council App “Cargo Journey Treasure”, just to “learn to strengthen the country” “There is an interface on it to realize interconnection and sharing, and one-screen display and so on.

In recent years, the CCP has continuously incorporated private companies and strengthened its control over the economy. A large number of private business leaders have “retired” one after another. Not long before the exposure of “Powerful National Transportation”, photos were circulated on the Internet showing that the CCP authorities planned to establish 11 monopoly group companies.

