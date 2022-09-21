Original title: Xiaomi MIX Fold2 strong enemy! vivo officially announced the new folding screen machine, Zeiss lens + 3D ultrasonic fingerprint

On August 11, Xiaomi released a folding screen mobile phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ chip, the Xiaomi MIX Fold2. Not only has the configuration been upgraded in an all-round way, but the starting price has also been reduced from 9,999 yuan in the previous generation to 8,999 yuan, which has attracted many consumers. of favor. Android mobile phone manufacturers are releasing new phones very fast, and the days of Xiaomi MIX Fold2 will be difficult soon, and a strong enemy will be ushered in.

On September 21, vivo officially announced that its new folding screen phone, the vivo X Fold+, will be released on September 26. The vivo X Fold was released in April this year, and it launched an iterative model in less than half a year. vivo is also fast enough.

Since it is vivo X Fold+, not vivo X Fold2, the upgrades in configuration are relatively limited.

In terms of configuration, the vivo X Fold+ upgrades the chip to Qualcomm’s current strongest Snapdragon 8+, and most of the other configurations follow the vivo X Fold, which has improved battery life and fast charging.The battery capacity is4730mAh(vivo X Fold is 4600mAh), wired fast charging is increased from 66W of vivo X Fold to80W。

vivo X Fold hasImaging system jointly developed by vivo Zeiss, rear 50 million pixel Samsung GN5 main lens (OIS optical image stabilization) + 48 million pixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle lens + 12 million pixel Sony IMX663 portrait lens + 8 million pixel 5x optical zoom periscope lens (OIS optical image stabilization), inside The front screen and external screen are both 16-megapixel lenses. Not only Zeiss T* optics, but also Zeiss computational photography’s human algorithms.

The outer screen of vivo X Fold is a 6.53-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2520×1080 pixel OLED screen, and the inner screen is an 8.03-inch 2160×1916 pixel 120Hz OLED screen, which supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.19 Displaymate A+ certifications.The inner screen adopts an aerospace-grade floating wing worry-free hinge, which has passed the 300,000-fold folding test certified by Rheinland.free hover, you can "beautify the facade" at 90 degrees, hover at 120 degrees for office work, and browse in a 30-degree V-shaped tent.It is worth mentioning that both internal and external dual screens are supported3D Ultrasonic Fingerprintwhich is larger than the optical fingerprint recognition area, and is not afraid of wet hands and dirty hands, and the recognition rate is higher.

Jia Jingdong, vice president of vivo brand, previously stated that the vivo X Fold, vivo's first folding screen mobile phone released in April, has occupied the "ceiling" of folding screen mobile phones and won countless praises. This time vivo will launch the vivo X Fold+, the strongest will evolve in a stronger way. vivo X Fold+ will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ SPU custom security chip, coupled with the atomic privacy system and thousand mirror security architecture, this time the performance, battery life and privacy have reached the industry's top level of folding screens.

The starting price of the previous generation model vivo X Fold is 8999 yuan (12GB+256GB). The price of vivo X Fold+ should remain unchanged, and the price is the same as that of Xiaomi MIX Fold2.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is its thinness and lightness.After unfolding, the thickness is only 5.4mmis the thinnest folding screen mobile phone;It also weighs only 262 gramsThe iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has just been launched, weighs 240g.

In contrast, the vivo X Fold, released in April, is 7.4mm thick and weighs 311g when unfolded. vivo X Fold+ should not be as extreme as Xiaomi MIX Fold2 in terms of thinness and lightness, it should still beMain image system + screen qualityand the internal and external dual screens will continue to support 3D ultrasonic fingerprints.

If you have to choose, do you choose Xiaomi MIX Fold2 or vivo X Fold+?

