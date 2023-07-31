The Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate in Mexico: July 31 Update

Title: Peso Remains Strong Against Dollar on Monday, July 31st

Introduction:

The Mexican peso continues to show strength against the US dollar, maintaining a favorable exchange rate. As of Monday, July 31st, the dollar is being quoted at an average of 16.7428 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. Although there is a slightly lower rate compared to the previous day’s quote of 16.7450 pesos, the peso remains robust in its value. Let’s take a closer look at the exchange rates offered by various banking institutions and credit cards in Mexico.

Exchange Rate at Banking Institutions:

The average exchange rate at different banking institutions in Mexico today stands at 16.6541 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate is around 16.176 pesos, while the sale rate is at 17.132 pesos.

Exchange Rate on Credit Cards:

Credit card transactions for the dollar in Mexico feature an average price of 16.701667 pesos. The purchase rate is approximately 16.310 pesos, and the sale rate is 17.093 pesos.

PesoMXN.com’s Evaluation:

According to PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 sources from institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the dollar to the peso is 16.7450 pesos today. The average buying exchange rate is 16.3659 pesos, while the average selling exchange rate is 17.1441 pesos.

Highest and Lowest Exchange Rates:

Inbursa offers the highest purchase exchange rate of 16.5000 MXN for the dollar, whereas IXE has the lowest buying exchange rate of 15.6000 MXN. On the selling side, Inbursa offers the highest exchange rate with 17.8000 MXN, while Infosel has the lowest at 16.6700 MXN.

The Euro Exchange Rate:

The euro maintains its value, with the average exchange rate in Mexico at 18.4885 pesos. This represents a slight increase compared to the previous day’s rate of 18.4679 pesos. The average buying exchange rate for the euro is 17.8963 pesos, and the average selling exchange rate is 19.0807 pesos.

Bitcoin Update:

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen an increase in value, with the price quoted at $29,300 (USD) per BTC on Monday, a slight rise from the previous day’s rate of $29,270 (USD). It’s worth noting that Bitcoin is up by 0.05% in the last 24 hours but has experienced a decrease of 2.00% in the last week and 3.18% in the last month, according to Binance.

Conclusion:

For daily updates on the price of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, readers can refer to our “Price of the Dollar” section. The Mexican peso maintains its strength against the dollar, offering favorable rates for businesses and travelers alike. Stay informed and share knowledge with Teach me about Science.

