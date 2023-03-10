Home Business The strongest AI evolves again ChatGPT upgrades GPT-4 next week: supports video
As the most popular generative AI at present, the capabilities demonstrated by ChatGPT have shocked the world in the past two or three months. Almost all industries are considering access to AI. What is even more frightening is that ChatGPT is still evolving. The current model is still GPT-3.5 released in 21 years, GPT-4 will be launched next week.

Andreas Braun, CTO and head of the AI ​​department of Microsoft Germany, revealed at an event a few days ago,GPT-4 will be launched next week, and it will provide multimodal models, which will provide completely different possibilities, such as video.

We all know that the current ChatGPT can only process text information, and if GPT-4 supports a more informative video model, it will obviously have a profound impact on more fields. For example, everyone is worried that designers will be replaced by AI. , Once there is a breakthrough in video, a group of people who are engaged in video production may also lose their jobs.

At present, there are too few details about the GPT-4 model, which has yet to be announced by Microsoft/OpenAI. It has been rumored that the model has as many as 100 trillion parameters, but this has been refuted by OpenAI.

Details will have to wait until next week.

