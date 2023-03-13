According to news on March 13, real spy photos of the OPPO Find X6 series were exposed on Weibo.Compared with the previous generation Find X5 Pro, the industrial design of the Find X6 series has changed significantly.

as the picture shows,The rear lens of the Find X6 series is designed in a ring shape, with a total of three. The main camera and the ultra-wide-angle lens are on the same level, and the periscope telephoto lens is below.

It is worth noting that OPPO Find X2 Pro was equipped with a periscope telephoto lens before, but later OPPO canceled this lens on both the Find X3 series and Find X5 series flagships, which everyone felt a bit pity.

Now the periscope telephoto is back again, making up for the shortcomings of the Find X series telephoto. It was revealed that,The periscope telephoto equipped by OPPO this time is the Sony IMX890, which supports 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom.

In addition, Mariana MariSilicon X is not absent either. This chip adopts TSMC’s 6nm process. A long-standing problem of collaboration, taking computational photography to new heights.

In terms of core configuration, the OPPO Find X6 series has two versions, the Snapdragon version and the Dimensity version. The Snapdragon version is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and the Dimensity version is equipped with the Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.

It is reported that OPPO will release the Find X6 series on March 21, and the new products will be officially announced this week.