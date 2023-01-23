Although today is only the second day of the Lunar New Year, there are still some new news coming out of the mobile phone circle.

According to the latest news from the digital chat stationa new generation of imaging flagship code-named “Ishtar”, the registered model number 2304FPN6DC.

This is the long-awaited Xiaomi 2023 highest-end flagship-Mi 13 Ultra.

Interestingly, this time the code name “Ishtar” is another ancient god. The Chinese translation is “Ishtar”. It is the goddess of nature and harvest in Babylon, and also the goddess of love, fertility and war. Sometimes it is also Venus. symbol of.

In addition, Ishtar is widely believed in the Middle East and has the highest status among the gods, known as the queen of the universe.

And from this code name, it can also be seen that Xiaomi’s confidence and positioning of this new flagship will be an unparalleled high-end flagship.

Based on the previous news, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8. There is no doubt about the top-level performance specifications, but it is not yet certain whether the fast charging can make up for the regrets of the previous generation, using hundreds of watts specifications.

As for the image, it is the top priority. The new machine continues to be equipped with the IM989 one-inch main camera, and it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and 5x telephoto respectively.

However, this IMX858 has not yet been released, and the specific parameters have yet to be confirmed. What is certain is that it has 50 million pixels.

the most important is,Mi 13 Ultra will eventually abandon USB 2.0 and use a higher specification transmission interface,This is also the most reasonable upgrade as a video flagship, and it is also what everyone expects.

It is reported that the aircraft is likely to be released around April.