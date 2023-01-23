Home Business The strongest high-end!Mi 13 Ultra has been filed: codenamed “Ishtar” – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Business

The strongest high-end!Mi 13 Ultra has been filed: codenamed “Ishtar” – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
The strongest high-end!Mi 13 Ultra has been filed: codenamed “Ishtar” – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

Although today is only the second day of the Lunar New Year, there are still some new news coming out of the mobile phone circle.

According to the latest news from the digital chat stationa new generation of imaging flagship code-named “Ishtar”, the registered model number 2304FPN6DC.

This is the long-awaited Xiaomi 2023 highest-end flagship-Mi 13 Ultra.

Interestingly, this time the code name “Ishtar” is another ancient god. The Chinese translation is “Ishtar”. It is the goddess of nature and harvest in Babylon, and also the goddess of love, fertility and war. Sometimes it is also Venus. symbol of.

In addition, Ishtar is widely believed in the Middle East and has the highest status among the gods, known as the queen of the universe.

And from this code name, it can also be seen that Xiaomi’s confidence and positioning of this new flagship will be an unparalleled high-end flagship.

The strongest high-end! Mi 13 Ultra has been filed: codenamed

Based on the previous news, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8. There is no doubt about the top-level performance specifications, but it is not yet certain whether the fast charging can make up for the regrets of the previous generation, using hundreds of watts specifications.

As for the image, it is the top priority. The new machine continues to be equipped with the IM989 one-inch main camera, and it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and 5x telephoto respectively.

However, this IMX858 has not yet been released, and the specific parameters have yet to be confirmed. What is certain is that it has 50 million pixels.

See also  Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro packaging box first exposed: Exposure to Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s marketing department "freaks out"-Lei Jun, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro-Kuai Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

The strongest high-end! Mi 13 Ultra has been filed: codenamed

the most important is,Mi 13 Ultra will eventually abandon USB 2.0 and use a higher specification transmission interface,This is also the most reasonable upgrade as a video flagship, and it is also what everyone expects.

It is reported that the aircraft is likely to be released around April.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Racing Force Group: new agreement with Formula 1...

Record hedge fund: this is how Citadel earned...

Kairos on equity and bonds: investment advice

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.3%, futures flat on Wall...

2022: Hedge funds face biggest capital flight in...

ECB and rates: what analysts interviewed by Reuters...

Tim successfully places 850 million euro bonds. Coupon,...

The 2023 Spring Festival Gala liquor brand “kills...

Is the Year of the A-share Rabbit going...

Is Apple laying off workers too?Google, Microsoft, Amazon…...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy