The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has been officially unveiled, and many consumers have planted this new product after its release. Compared with the previous generation products, Samsung has achieved another improvement in design, imaging and productivity this time, so let’s take a look at what surprises it has brought to us.





Lightweight and large screen

As a pioneer and leader in the field of folding screen mobile phones, Samsung has shaped the classic form of the Galaxy Z Fold series with internal and external dual screens. The first-mover advantage has enabled it to accumulate richer experience. After four generations of upgrades, Samsung is the Galaxy Z Fold4. The result is a thinner, more elegant body.





In addition to the elegant and refined visual look and feel, Samsung’s attention to the design of the fuselage has more profound meanings. One of them is to provide a better one-handed experience in the folded state. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 uses a thinner hinge, and the body is not only thinner and lighter than the previous generation, but also weighs only 263 grams, which can already support a comfortable one-hand grip. At the same time, Samsung has further narrowed the frame of the external screen. On the premise of maintaining the same 6.2 inches, the external screen is 2.7 mm wider than the previous generation. The new aspect ratio makes the viewing experience more friendly, which also allows users to view Get the full smartphone experience.

After unfolding, the 7.6-inch main screen also has a slimmer frame, and the large field of view is comparable to that of a tablet. The 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the peak brightness of up to 1000 nits have further improved the already excellent display effect. Whether it is for office or entertainment, using such a screen is a visual enjoyment.

The under-display camera is another high-profile “focal point” of the home screen, but this year you may have a harder time spotting it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4’s main screen UDC under-screen camera area adopts a new diffused sub-pixel arrangement, which is more concealed and brings a more “interference-free” super-immersive visual experience.

Powerful multitasking capability

The folding screen form pioneered by Samsung provides a screen area that is almost three times that of a traditional smartphone with the most compact body. One of the specific manifestations of this improvement is the more powerful multitasking ability.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 brings a series of new experiences in multitasking, allowing the potential of the two screens to be realized to a greater extent. The newly upgraded taskbar adopts a layout similar to that of a PC, and you can directly access frequently used and recently used APPs through it. In the vertical interactive mode, there is no need to interrupt the content being displayed, and operations such as play, pause, playback, zoom, etc. can be completed through the vertical interactive touchpad. Goodbye. It is undeniable that the many possibilities brought by Samsung in the interaction of folding screen mobile phones have given many users a “hard to return” experience, and this time is no exception. More convenience or efficiency still needs to be done. We will explore and experience them one by one in the future use process.

flagship image

Flagship-level imaging is another strong upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 increased the main camera to 50 million pixels this time, and also increased the pixel size, and the night shooting performance has been significantly improved. The telephoto lens not only supports 3x optical zoom, but also brings up to 30x super-visual space zoom, and the specifications of the rear imaging system are sufficient for “full scene” shooting. The unique experience such as external screen preview and rear Selfie exclusive to the folding screen can make image creation more flexible. This improvement also makes the image performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 very exciting.





In addition to the above three aspects of the upgrade, for folding screen products, durability is also one of the features that consumers are most concerned about. It has been certified by the testing agency that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can withstand more than 200,000 openings and closings. In addition, in order to maintain a high level of fuselage durability, this time the frame and hinge are made of super tough “armored aluminum” material, and the outer screen and the back cover of the fuselage are also made of Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass. , It is worth mentioning that the durability of the main screen panel has been further improved this time, and the body also supports IPX8 waterproof. Under such multiple protections, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can minimize the damage caused by external shocks and provide users with a reassuring experience.

Since the release of the first-generation Galaxy Z Fold in 2019, Samsung has been adopting the new category of bold and innovative foldable screens, transforming new technologies into experience improvements that consumers can perceive. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has undoubtedly raised the level of folding screen phones again, and it has also made everyone have more expectations for this new product.



