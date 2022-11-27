According to today’s news, the vivo Jingdong self-operated store shows that the vivo X90 Pro+ will start the full pre-sale on November 28 (next Monday).The starting price is 6499 yuan (12GB+256GB), and there are two colors of original black and China red.

This phone is the world‘s first release of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. This is also the most powerful flagship phone in the Android camp, and it can be called the “King of Phones”.

The power of the vivo X90 Pro+ is reflected in the performance on the one hand, and in the image on the other hand. The machine is equipped with a Zeiss one-inch T* main camera with Zeiss T* coating, which can effectively reduce stray light and ghost images, making it pure and clear. better than ever. Ultra-high-transparency glass lenses are also added to achieve ultra-low dispersion, and the Abbe number is as high as 81.6.

Not only that, the vivo X90 Pro+ is equipped with a sky night view system,It includes a new self-developed separate control anti-shake technology, AI PD extreme night focusing technology, bionic night sky enhancement algorithm and black light night vision.

With this system, coupled with vivo’s self-developed high-speed capture technology,It brings the hovering ability comparable to that of a professional camera, and can easily capture wonderful moments in low light.

In addition, the vivo X90 Pro+ is equipped with a self-developed imaging chip V2, which is combined with the depth of the one-inch outsole to display delicate colors and clear dynamics frame by frame.

Moreover, the X90 Pro+ is also equipped with a professional HDR video standard-Dolby Vision 9.In preview, recording, playback and other links, it has been upgraded to the Dolby Vision standard. Through the expansion of the color gamut, the ultimate brightness is stimulated, so that it is closer to the real contrast and color seen by the human eye.

In terms of core configuration, the vivo X90 Pro+ uses a 6.78-inch curved screen, equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel large aperture 50mm fixed-focus master camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-low distortion ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The capacity is 4700mAh, and it supports 80W wired and 50W wireless flash charging.