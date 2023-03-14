After Huawei’s Mate50 series leads Apple and other rivals and becomes the world‘s first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite news, Huawei’s watch will also “pierce through the sky”.

On March 14, a warm-up poster released by the official Weibo of Huawei Terminal caused a stir.

Judging from the official preheating poster information,At the 2023 Huawei Spring Flagship New Product Launch Conference held on March 23, Huawei Watch will launch a new Ultimate series, and from the looming satellite images in the poster, it is speculated that the new watch will support satellite communication functions. After the news was announced, related topics quickly aroused discussions, and the watch satellite communication that many netizens have been looking forward to may finally come.

If the Huawei Mate50 series ushered in the era of satellite communications for mobile phones, the new Ultimate series of Huawei watches may open a new chapter in the communication of smart wearable devices.

In recent years, Huawei has overcome the key problem of mobile phones supporting Beidou satellite messages. By formulating new communication protocols, adopting high-gain algorithms, high-performance hardware and dedicated UX design, and undergoing 15 months of in-field testing and 18 months of field testing, The reliability of the entire system is enhanced, the loss of satellite communication signals is reduced, the availability of Beidou satellite messages is improved, and finally the satellite terminal is “installed” into the mobile phone.

With the satellite communication function, it breaks through the limitation of the ground network. When the user is in an environment without ground network signal coverage, such as deserted uninhabited land, sea distress, earthquake rescue, etc., he can also send text and location information through the Changlian App at any time. Call for help, and support multiple locations to generate trajectory maps, bringing a sense of security that is always online.

This function is by no means a gimmick. Prior to this, there have been real cases of donkey friends who lost contact in heavy snow and were rescued by Huawei Mate50 series Beidou satellite news.

Combined with the satellite communication function of Huawei Mate50 series,The Huawei Watch Ultimate series will also support satellite news without any surprises, and will undergo a comprehensive upgrade in the technical system. It may be the first time on a smart watch that “can call for help without a signal”. In addition to calling for help in emergencies, it can also be used to report safety to family and friends when there is no signal outdoors such as deserts, forests, and mountains. You only need to find an open area and follow the system prompts to search for stars, and you can use satellite Sent successfully. Just like Yu Chengdong said at the beginning: “This function is hardly used in daily life, but it may be used once in a lifetime, and it will continue for a lifetime. It will play a very important role at critical times.”

Today, Beidou satellite technology has been deeply applied to all walks of life, from agricultural machinery, mining, to ports, city management, map navigation, and the future prospects of technology applications in related market segments are very broad. The application of satellite communication technology on mass consumer smart watches has not been involved in products before.

If the news is true, the Huawei WATCH Ultimate watch equipped with satellite communication technology is of great significance, because it will not only realize the experience of “calling for help without a signal” for the first time on a smart watch, but also greatly expand the usage scenarios of smart watches, and also It will lead the technological development of the entire wearable industry.

at the same time,The launch of the Huawei WATCH Ultimate series of watches marks that Huawei is once again leading the industry, and is the first to release the satellite communication function, so that users of Huawei watches can also experience the technology of “piercing the sky”, so that smart watches have real communication coverage without dead ends Ability。

In fact, in the wearable industry, Huawei has been constantly innovating based on user pain points and needs, leading the industry. Research data such as the third quarter report of China‘s wearable market in 2022 released by market research company Canalys shows that Huawei occupies a dominant position in the domestic market.

Not long ago, Huawei WATCH Buds, Huawei WATCH GT Cyber ​​and its many high-end smart wearable products left a deep impression on the audience.

For many years, Huawei has been adhering to the watchmaking concept of “Watch is Watch”. In 2022, it will use cutting-edge materials such as sapphire glass, titanium metal, and nano-ceramic ceramics to create high-end fashion smart phones such as Huawei WATCH GT 3 Pro and Huawei WATCH 3 Pro new. Watches meet the needs of users in business activities, outdoor sports, personal travel and other aspects, and have formed a product layout of smart technology, classic all-round, professional extreme, fashion trend, and health protection.

At present, according to the Counterpoint Research report, the market share of high-end watches has doubled (the high-end price specifically refers to 400 US dollars, or about RMB 2,800 and above, and the shipment volume has increased by 129% compared with last year), and the demand potential is huge. Changes in consumer demand and innovations in technology and demand have allowed Huawei to gain more in product layout and high-end exploration. The Huawei WATCH Ultimate series may lead Huawei to break through the high-end smart watch market again.

Combined with external news, in addition to satellite communication technology, the upcoming Huawei WATCH Ultimate series watches will also use a new material zircon on the shell, and at the same time further comprehensively upgrade the professional sports function level, with the function of “going up the mountain and going down to the sea”. It will be Huawei’s most powerful smart watch ever.

For more surprises about Huawei watches, we are looking forward to Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch in 2023.