Title: National Industry Producer of Domestic Utensils Struggles to Keep Up with Demand

Subtitle: INPUD’s ambitious plan to manufacture refrigerators falls short as demand outpaces supply

In 2020, the National Industry Producer of Domestic Utensils (INPUD) announced an ambitious plan to reboot the manufacturing of Inpud Modelo brand refrigerators. With a significant investment of more than one million pesos, the company aimed to modernize its production capacities and meet the growing market demand. However, recent statements by Marisel Montero Lago, the director of INPUD, reveal that the company is facing challenges.

According to Montero Lago, the company is currently facing a situation where “demand exceeds the supply.” Not only have productions of refrigerators been affected, but also other essential domestic products such as sinks, switches, and outlets. The dire financial pressures on the company have forced them to seek alternatives with suppliers and importers to ensure the availability of other critical products.

To address the situation, INPUD has implemented several measures. One of them includes increasing repair services and manufacturing smaller household items such as 4 and 10-liter containers, electrical boxes, and outlets. The once mighty INPUD has shifted its focus to these smaller products, including hangers, trays, cauldrons, shelves, domestic ovens, 1-burner stoves, and buckets, mainly catering to the national market in local currency.

Meanwhile, the production of refrigerators continues to decline and is nearing a state of paralysis. As a result, INPUD plans to concentrate its efforts on producing rice cookers, electric pots, and fans to meet the population’s needs. These products will primarily be sold in stores that accept Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), considering the current economic landscape.

The challenges faced by INPUD highlight the difficulties that domestic industries in the country face. Despite the initial optimism surrounding the revitalization of the refrigerator manufacturing program, logistical and financial hurdles have hindered its progress. As the company explores alternative avenues to keep up with demand, it remains to be seen if INPUD can find innovative solutions to sustain its operations while meeting the needs of both the national and international markets.

As the year progresses, shareholders, suppliers, and customers eagerly await further updates from the company. Their ability to address these challenges successfully will determine INPUD’s future in the domestic industry and its capacity to compete on a larger scale.

