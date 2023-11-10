The Success and Spillover Effects of the 6th International Import Expo in Shanghai

and export companies, provides them with one-stop cross-border financial services, and helps merchants expand international trade by effectively using cross-border financial products and services. As a result, it is expected that the spillover effects of the CIIE will continue to drive innovation and growth in various sectors, further deepening and enhancing China‘s role in the global economy.

The 6th International Import Expo has truly been a platform for global enterprises to explore new opportunities in the Chinese market. With the spillover effects reaching beyond the convention and exhibition center, the CIIE has set the stage for international cooperation and open economic development. As exhibitors and buyers come together to form partnerships and make deals, the impact of the CIIE continues to grow and create new opportunities for cooperation and growth in the global economy.

