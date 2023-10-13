The Successful 2023 China Mobile Global Partner Conference’s Information and Communication Industry Intellectual Property Development Forum

2023 China Mobile Global Partner Conference Successfully Held the Information and Communication Industry Intellectual Property Development Forum

October 13, 2023 – The 2023 China Mobile Global Partner Conference sub-forum, the Information and Communication Industry Intellectual Property Development Forum, was successfully held on October 13. With the aim of “Building a New Intellectual Property Ecosystem and Sharing New Opportunities for Industrial Development,” this forum brought together key players in the industry to establish a dialogue platform for intellectual property rights and promote the industry’s high-quality development. Xie Hong, first-level inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Administration for Market Regulation (Intellectual Property Office), and Gao Tongqing, deputy general manager of China Mobile, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

During the conference, Xie Hong highlighted China Mobile’s initiative in establishing the information and communication industry intellectual property alliance to promote the industry’s high-quality development. He emphasized that the participation of communication companies in the global intellectual property governance system provides a crucial opportunity. Xie Hong expressed hope that the alliance would continue to demonstrate its achievements and play a leading role in the industry’s development.

Gao Tongqing, in his speech, emphasized that the forum is a significant measure for China Mobile to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on intellectual property and technological innovation. He described it as a grand event hosted by central enterprises and attended by partners, emphasizing its groundbreaking significance. Gao Tongqing proposed two suggestions: first, cross-border integration to enhance understanding and collaboration, and second, cooperation for a win-win future, focusing on long-term collaboration to foster new opportunities for industrial development.

During the forum, the IOT Professional Committee of the Information and Communication Industry Intellectual Property Alliance was established. The committee comprises 20 leading companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) field, aiming to promote the healthy development of intellectual property rights and the stable growth of the industry. Similarly, the 5G Industrial Intellectual Property Operation Center held a cooperation signing ceremony with China Technology Exchange and Guangzhou Intellectual Property Trading Center. This partnership aims to deepen cooperation in intellectual property and technology transactions to promote the operation and transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

The 5G Industrial Intellectual Property Operation Center also released the “Global 5G Standard Essential Patent Navigation Report” during the forum. The report highlighted the global landscape of essential patents for 5G standards. It noted that the development of essential patents has entered a stable period, and Chinese companies rank high in terms of the number of 5G standard essential patents. The report emphasizes the need to establish fair and reasonable patent licensing rules to ensure accurate calculation and recognition of patent strength.

Several industry experts shared their insights on topics such as the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, technology market transactions, hot issues regarding standard essential patents, and the global intellectual property governance system. Furthermore, a roundtable discussion on “Building an Intellectual Property Chain and Sharing a High-Quality Ecosystem” was held, featuring representatives from Unisoc, vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, Shanghai Digital TV, and other companies expressing their commitment to jointly building a high-quality intellectual property ecosystem.

This forum established a platform for dialogue and exchange on intellectual property rights in the information and communication industry, fostering a conducive environment for joint construction and sharing of intellectual property rights. China Mobile pledged to continue leading the modern mobile information industry chain, supporting national strategic needs and industrial development, while working with industry partners to amplify Chinese voices in the global arena.

