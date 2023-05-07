The Sufferings of Truck Drivers | Economy | DW

The gang of thugs came on Good Friday of all days, an important religious holiday in Germany. With 18 so-called “security forces”, a forwarding company owner from Poland wanted to take action against dozens of his own long-distance drivers. The drivers from Georgia and Uzbekistan blocked his truck at the Gräfenhausen motorway service station in Hesse in order to force wage payments that had been outstanding for months.

The German police were able to stop the roll command at the last second. The strike finally lasted around five weeks before the demands of the truck drivers were met. It was said that the Polish freight forwarder finally bowed to pressure from his clients, including international corporations, who sent reminders about their freight. The interests of the drivers played – if at all – only a subordinate role.

Striking truck drivers at the Gräfenhausen service area

More checks against grievances

The drivers who spent weeks and months on European roads lived exclusively in their vehicles at the time. The industrial action brought the situation in international road transport more into focus.

“What annoys me most is that these colleagues are on the road for months, even though they shouldn’t actually be there under EU law,” Reinhard Assmann, a legal expert at the Transport and Logistics Drivers’ Union (GTL), told DW. There are too few controls.

Freight transport mostly by road

More than 70 percent of all goods in Germany are transported by road. Trucks are the most commonly used means of transport in this country. As in many other sectors, there is an acute shortage of skilled workers in the forwarding agencies. According to estimates, up to 80,000 professional drivers are missing.

More and more skilled workers from Eastern European countries, where the wage level is lower than in Germany, conclude employment contracts with companies in the Federal Republic as part of the so-called “EU freedom of movement for workers”. In 2020, every fourth professional driver in freight transport who was subject to social security contributions came from Eastern Europe.

“The German driver costs more than the Czech, the Czech costs more than the Hungarian or the Romanian, the Romanian costs more than the Ukrainian, the Ukrainian costs more than the Filipino. And so it’s all going further east,” summarizes Officials from the German Autobahn Police summarized the situation in a report by Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Business models that are difficult to understand

In international road transport, orders are usually awarded to a widespread network of subcontractors, which often have their headquarters in other EU countries. According to the latest estimates, up to 3.8 million truck drivers are on the road in the EU. Western European companies usually handle international transports via their Eastern European branches. Details of these difficult to understand business models can be read in one Dossier of the Advisory Network Fair Mobility.

Financed by funds from the Federal Ministry of Labor and the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), 13 counseling locations were set up in Germany. There, drivers from Eastern Europe can find out about labor and social law issues in their native language, because they often do not know their rights at all and have too little knowledge of the German language.

Heavy traffic on the A2 at the Bottrop-Süd rest area, overcrowded parking lot for trucks

“From our point of view, the biggest problem is that we have a very confusing network of awarding and subcontracting of orders in the transport industry,” Dominique John, head of the Fair Mobility network, told DW. “And that these subcontractors make a lot of money because the truck drivers who work for them are simply exploited with different contract terms. There’s a Wild West mentality there now.”

What is the minimum wage?

As in Germany, employees of transport companies in other EU countries must be paid according to the minimum wage tariffs applicable at the respective location. In Eastern Europe in particular, minimum wages are usually lower. Employers often treat expenses and accommodation allowances as wage components, although they should actually be earmarked, for example to compensate for the costs of food and accommodation. That’s why Eastern European drivers sleep in their driver’s cabins and prepare their meals with the gas cooker, as can be regularly observed at all motorway rest areas in Germany.

If freight forwarders from low-wage countries carry out transports in Germany, in many cases the drivers are actually entitled to the higher German minimum wage. The details of this are regulated in the so-called Posting of Workers Directive of the EU, but difficult to understand even for lawyers.

A truck driver uses the washroom at the truck stop on the A61 motorway

“Dispersal of the control authorities”

How is this supposed to work in everyday life? Especially since in Germany there is a “dispersal of the control authorities”, as GTL expert Assmann puts it: “The police are responsible for normal traffic controls, i.e. for traffic violations, possibly also for compliance with driving and rest times; the Federal Office for Logistics and Mobility ( BALM) for the shipping documents; customs for the minimum wage and the Office for Occupational Safety and Health for working hours.”

Effective controls are therefore practically impossible, says Assmann. To top it all off, there are also different responsibilities of the authorities for the individual areas in each federal state. “That’s why there is complete frustration among the drivers.”

More transparency and digitization

Dominique John of Fair Mobility calls for more transparency in contract design with drivers from third countries as well as from the EU. Electronic bills of lading should be introduced as soon as possible. This would allow you to quickly understand the chain of subcontractors and identify the actual client at a glance. In addition, the subcontracting of contracts should be limited to a certain number.

“The working and living conditions of the drivers should be improved. In Germany, for example, the parking situation for trucks is terrible,” John points out other problems for the drivers. There are not enough safe parking spaces where the trucks can be parked so safely that the drivers do not have to take care of the safety of their load at night or during rest periods.

Access to sanitary facilities or even simply to water is often too expensive. “Drivers from abroad, from Poland or Romania, keep telling us that they would bring water with them when driving through Germany because they cannot be sure that they can get water at German rest stops without paying,” says John. “If you think about the fact that these men – and there are also women who do this job – sometimes live in their trucks for weeks. It’s really a situation that you can’t even imagine.”