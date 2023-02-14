1. Foreword: The high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8 is exclusive to the king of Android phones with superior performance

What does your high-end mobile phone look like? I believe that different people will give different answers.

In my opinion, a high-end mobile phone must not only have no shortcomings in performance, but also have excellent advantages in image, screen, texture and innovative functions, in order to become a real top flagship phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S series has always been known as the “Android King”, and each generation of models can bring us a unique experience.

Last year, the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporated the square shape and the essence of the Note series. The unique S Pen pressure-sensitive stylus allowed us to experience the exclusive functions and unique feel of the Note series in the S series for the first time. As soon as he appeared on the stage, he attracted a lot of attention.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra inherited the mantle of the S22 Ultra, retaining the S Pen and the square appearance. highlights.

1. The high-frequency version of Snapdragon 8Gen2 exclusively customized by Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra exclusively launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is the 3.36GHz high-frequency version of the Snapdragon 8Gen2, which has a 0.17GHz increase from the 3.19GHz standard version.

Not only that, Samsung’s customized version of Snapdragon 8Gen2 also has a certain upgrade on the GPU, and the frequency has been increased from 680MHz to 719MHz, which theoretically means better performance release.

2. New generation memory and flash memory

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a new generation of LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 flash memory. The response speed of the memory is 1.3 times faster than the previous generation, and relying on the advanced 14nm process, the energy efficiency has been improved by nearly 20%.

The new-generation UFS 4.0 flash memory uses powerful 176-layer 7th-generation V-NAND to achieve a maximum read speed of 4200Mbps.

The combination of brand-new memory and flash memory makes the response speed of mobile phone background application switching and the improvement of software installation speed obvious.

3. The first 200 million pixel new CMOS

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuted its own 200-megapixel S5KHP2 CMOS, with a single pixel size of 0.6 microns, a 1/1.3-inch photosensitive unit, and supports 16-in-1 pixel technology.

In low-light environments, the HP2 is able to transform the sensor into a 1.2µm 50MP or 2.4µm 12.5MP image sensor by combining 4 to 16 adjacent pixels.

At the same time, based on Samsung’s latest D-VTG (Double Vertical Transfer Gate) technology, the HP2 is able to transfer electrons from the pixels to the logic layer, thereby reducing the problem of overexposure of photos in bright light environments.

The following are the specific parameters of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: