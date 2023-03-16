Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainable urban mobility is one of the objectives that Koelliker has set itself, an importer of various international brands that have electric mobility in their DNA, which has signed a new commercial partnership with the Swiss company Micro Mobility System.

This new collaboration allows Koelliker to distribute in Italy Microlino, an electric L7e category quadricycle designed to move in city traffic without polluting. The minicar, made in Italy in the La Loggia plant in the province of Turin, is inspired in terms of design by the famous Isetta, the bubble car that was so popular in the 1950s.

The super compact Microlino arrives in Italy thanks to Koelliker Photogallery15 photos View

Like the car then produced by Isa of Bresso, the Microlino too, proposed in the Dolce and Competizione variants, can accommodate two passengers who enter the car from the single front door. Its particularly small dimensions, among which a length of just 2.5 meters stands out, make it the ideal vehicle for moving in city traffic and for finding parking where other cars cannot due to lack of space. And, despite its “micro” dimensions, it offers a roomy 230-litre boot.

Microlino is supplied with three types of Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese batteries, which allow it to travel respectively 91, 177 or 230 km. Recharge times from 0 to 80% vary according to the type of integrated battery, but never exceed 4 hours. The maximum speed it can reach is 90 km/h and it takes just 5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 50 km/h.

Microlino also thinks about the safety of its passengers, and is in fact the first vehicle in its category to be produced with a load-bearing body shell made of steel and aluminium, the same materials and technologies that are normally used to make traditional cars.