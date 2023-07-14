The super franc does not stop Swatch, revenues over 4 billion in the half year

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the Swiss Stock Exchange, Swatch Group stocks took the lift, driven by first-half data, which exceeded analysts’ expectations. The bearer share of the Swiss watch group rose by 6.9% to 289.70 francs, in a session in which the largest index in Zurich, the Smi, remained practically stable (+0.02%).

The turnover of the Swiss group in the first six months of 2023 reached 4.019 billion francs (4.177 billion euros), with an increase compared to the same period of 2022 of 18% at constant exchange rates and of 11.3 % at current rates. The difference between these two percentages shows the strength of the Swiss franc (even more foreign currencies are needed to have the same amount in francs), which for the group translated into a negative effect of 242 million on the revenues posted on the balance sheet. But, despite this currency effect, turnover rose quite a bit, surpassing the 2018 record at constant exchange rates.

The operating profit also recorded strong growth (+36.4%), reaching 686 million. There was also a leap in net income, which reached 498 million, an increase of 55.6%. Swatch Group sales were driven by China (which saw the end of pandemic-related restrictions in the period), Hong Kong and Macao, and other Asian markets that benefited from the revival of tourism. Furthermore, sales also went well in North America and Europe.

In the old continent, in addition to Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain have stood out. The Swatch Group has always focused on a double diversification: geographical, it is in fact present on all the main markets in the world; of product, it is in fact present with its numerous brands in all ranges, from basic to high-end. A recent product, MoonSwatch, contributed to the advance in sales in this last phase, the result of the collaboration between two brands of the group, one of the basic range (Swatch) and one of the high range (Omega).

The team led by Nick Hayek expects for the second half of the year «an excellent growth in local currencies of sales in all regions and in all price segments; the brands of the group will launch many innovative products, especially but not only in the medium-low price segment». Positive prospects in many respects, while on the other side of the balance, according to the Bienne group, “only the unfavorable currency context remains to obscure the panorama”. For the Swiss National Bank, the priority now is to keep the franc strong, in order not to import inflation. The existing obstacles for Swiss exports at the moment are secondary for the SNB. For its part, the top management of the Swatch Group has repeatedly stressed the disadvantages of a too strong franc.

