The Superbonus breaks through 74 billion: but the great race for the maxi-discount has almost stopped. Here because

MILAN. The total investments eligible for the Superbonus amounted to 74.6 billion euros at the end of April, with investments for completed works amounting to 59.9 billion which bring the accrued deductions for works already completed to 65.5 billion euros. This is what emerges from the latest monitoring by ENEA, in which however – in the light of recent regulatory changes – it is no longer possible to calculate the exact cost to be paid by the State: the figure in fact depends both on the date of completion of the works and from the deduction rates that vary in the years of the expenditure. Depending on the case, in addition to 110%, they may also be 90% in 2023, 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025.

However, the data for April show an increase compared to the previous month, albeit more modest than the growth rates typical of the maxi building subsidy so far. In March, the total investments eligible for deduction was 72.7 billion, with investments for completed works amounting to 58 billion euro and accrued deductions for completed works amounting to 63.8 billion euro.

The number of buildings, according to ENEA surveys, which are involved in the measure are 407,396 in April, of which 232,497 single-family buildings, 113,650 functionally independent real estate units, 61,243 condominiums and 6 castles. The prevalence of the interventions is in Lombardy with over 64 thousand buildings involved in the Superbonus.