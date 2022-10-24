The strength of the superdollar, unleashed by the straits of the Fed which is raising the cost of money at a high speed, has hit the yen which during the last week of trading has seen the lows in 32 years: the greenback has come to break through the 151 yen threshold. Then, on Friday evening in the after hours trading in New York, there was a sudden recovery: 500 points eaten in a couple of hours to return to area 146.

The hypotheses of an intervention by the Japanese government on the market in support of its currency. And now the Financial Times also advances a figure that would have been put on the plate: the beauty of 30 billion dollars.

The official of the Japanese Ministry of Finance Masato Kanda he took refuge in a “no comment” to the question of the local media, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on a visit to Australia, reiterated the Executive’s intention to monitor excessive fluctuations in the currency. The City newspaper cites the traders’ estimates and recalls that last week was the second dam mounted in a hurry in a month: the first intervention was registered last September 22, when the Ministry of Finance approved a simultaneous purchase of yen and simultaneous sale of dollars quantified by analysts at 21 billion euros. Also in this case the monetary authorities had warned on several occasions about the possibility of a combined action to try to stem speculation, although the thesis of cautious intercessions by the government had already spread among the operators.

Investors discount the large interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, with the Bank of Japan (Boj) determined to keep the ultra-expansionary monetary policy in force, while the American Federal Reserve is determined to continue with monetary tightening to contain the rise in US inflation. Since the beginning of the year, the dollar has appreciated by 28% against the yen, and by more than 12% since August.

According to estimates by Bank of America, dating back to the rounds following the first Japanese intervention, with USD 1.3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, Japan would have a good time multiplying its interventionism by ten, liquidating some assets. But for the insiders it is gunpowder in abundance, yes, but wet precisely by the wide differential on interest rates: until it closes, it will be a relatively blunt weapon. And in the same situation they also find themselves Taiwan e South Korea.