Home Business The superdollar crushes the yen. And Tokyo puts his hand to his wallet: 30 billion to support the currency
Business

The superdollar crushes the yen. And Tokyo puts his hand to his wallet: 30 billion to support the currency

by admin
The superdollar crushes the yen. And Tokyo puts his hand to his wallet: 30 billion to support the currency

The strength of the superdollar, unleashed by the straits of the Fed which is raising the cost of money at a high speed, has hit the yen which during the last week of trading has seen the lows in 32 years: the greenback has come to break through the 151 yen threshold. Then, on Friday evening in the after hours trading in New York, there was a sudden recovery: 500 points eaten in a couple of hours to return to area 146.

The hypotheses of an intervention by the Japanese government on the market in support of its currency. And now the Financial Times also advances a figure that would have been put on the plate: the beauty of 30 billion dollars.

The official of the Japanese Ministry of Finance Masato Kanda he took refuge in a “no comment” to the question of the local media, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on a visit to Australia, reiterated the Executive’s intention to monitor excessive fluctuations in the currency. The City newspaper cites the traders’ estimates and recalls that last week was the second dam mounted in a hurry in a month: the first intervention was registered last September 22, when the Ministry of Finance approved a simultaneous purchase of yen and simultaneous sale of dollars quantified by analysts at 21 billion euros. Also in this case the monetary authorities had warned on several occasions about the possibility of a combined action to try to stem speculation, although the thesis of cautious intercessions by the government had already spread among the operators.

See also  Real estate market, the desire for home has restarted towards the south

Investors discount the large interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, with the Bank of Japan (Boj) determined to keep the ultra-expansionary monetary policy in force, while the American Federal Reserve is determined to continue with monetary tightening to contain the rise in US inflation. Since the beginning of the year, the dollar has appreciated by 28% against the yen, and by more than 12% since August.

According to estimates by Bank of America, dating back to the rounds following the first Japanese intervention, with USD 1.3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, Japan would have a good time multiplying its interventionism by ten, liquidating some assets. But for the insiders it is gunpowder in abundance, yes, but wet precisely by the wide differential on interest rates: until it closes, it will be a relatively blunt weapon. And in the same situation they also find themselves Taiwan e South Korea.

You may also like

Apple Has 5 Titanium-Related Patents: Preparing for the...

A Webuild railway contract in Romania for 490...

Luo Yonghao saves the field again- DoNews

Wall Street has a better week since June....

M2 Max version 14/16-inch MacBook Pro specification exposure:...

Electric cars, with the increases in the bill...

Spot gold trading strategy: bulls counterattack, still restrained...

Electric car, with expensive bills increases of 160%...

Musk’s logic behind Twitter’s massive layoffs: Why did...

From nursery school to university: supporting children’s studies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy