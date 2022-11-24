Last month, Apple broke the news that “the first brother” Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted the iPhone 15 Pro,It is said that this version will completely eliminate physical buttons.

He said that Apple will design the power button and volume button on the iPhone 15 Pro as “solid-state buttons”, which are similar to the pressure-sensitive Home buttons on models such as the iPhone 7/8/SE2.

Recently, the research institution Barclays also gave the latest news that,Apple supplier Cirrus Logic may have hinted that next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state touch buttons.

They disclosed in a shareholder letter that they are continuing to engage with “strategic customers” and expect to launch a new HPMS component in smartphones next year.

HPMS is the company’s high-performance mixed-signal chip that includes the Taptic Engine’s haptic driver in the iPhone.

This is also very consistent with the prediction given by Ming-Chi Kuo.

He once said that in order to better simulate the feedback of the volume key and power key, the iPhone 15 Pro will add two Taptic Engine motors on the left and right sides of the fuselage, bringing the total to three.

In this way, the “solid state key” can also achieve extremely real physical key feedback, making the user feel like pressing on a physical key.

This will also be a further exploration of the iPhone towards being completely non-porous.