eggThe demand shows obvious seasonal characteristics. As the Spring Festival approaches, the terminal will mainly digest the previous inventory, and the demand support will weaken over time.

Recently, the egg market demand has recovered. Last week, the sales volume in the sales area increased slightly, and the inventory of fresh eggs in various links decreased, which supported the bottoming out of egg spot prices. At present, the average spot price of eggs in the main production areas of the country has once again stood at 5 yuan/catties. There is a sense of sight to challenge the high point in the fourth quarter of 2022, but we all know that eggs are sold before and after important holidays such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and Spring Festival. Facing two different markets. Therefore, with the arrival of the Spring Festival, the egg rebound may have come to an end.

The demand for eggs shows obvious seasonal characteristics, that is, before important holidays, the price of eggs tends to increase due to the intensive stocking of terminals, but after the holidays, demand will drop sharply, and terminals will mainly digest the previous inventory. As the Spring Festival is approaching, traders’ stocking is coming to an end, and demand support will weaken marginally over time. From October to November 2022, as the price of eggs continues to run at a high level, the profit of laying hen breeding is better. The superposition of autumn is the traditional peak season for flocking. At that time, the number of flocking chickens reached 78.04 million, an increase of 6.34% over the previous two months. According to the law of laying hens, the supplementary chicks in October-November 2022 correspond to the new production capacity in February-March 2023. From a supply point of view, egg supply will also increase to a certain extent after the Spring Festival. Looking at both ends of supply and demand, egg supply and demand are gradually turning loose.

From the perspective of the supply side, from October to November 2022, after the peak of chicken fillet replenishment, as the price of eggs dropped sharply, breeding profits shrunk rapidly, and the superimposed feed cost continued to run at a high level, and the sentiment of the breeding end weakened. The data shows that in December 2022, the number of laying hens will be 37.05 million, a decrease of 2.86% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 8.83%. Then, the new production capacity corresponding to April 2023 will drop significantly. In addition, by observing the recent price performance of laying hens, it can be seen that the supply of chicken fry is still greater than the demand, and the overall enthusiasm of breeding units to replenish the flock is lower than that of the same period in previous years. Superimposed on the fact that the Spring Festival in 2023 will be earlier, it is expected that the amount of chicken flock replenishment in January will remain at a relatively low level. A low level means that the newly opened capacity in May will be low. Therefore, from the perspective of supply, the supply of eggs in the second quarter of 2023 will be significantly lower than that in the first quarter.

From the perspective of demand, the demand for eggs is off-season from February to March every year. With the arrival of holidays such as Qingming Festival and May Day, the demand for eggs will gradually pick up in the second quarter. At the same time, considering the further optimization of domestic epidemic prevention and control measures, the market has strong expectations for consumption recovery in 2023, especially the increase in concentrated consumption brought about by catering and tourism. Therefore, the author is optimistic about the long-term demand for eggs. From the perspective of demand, the demand for eggs in the second quarter of 2023 will also be stronger than that in the first quarter.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of the egg supply and demand prospects in the first and second quarters of 2023, it can be concluded that the price of eggs in the first quarter will be weaker than that in the second quarter. In this context, there is a reverse arbitrage opportunity between the egg futures 2303 contract and the 2305 contract. However, the current problem is that the egg 2303 contract is at a discount to the spot price. Is there still room for short selling? Regarding this issue, the author believes that February to March is the worst stage of egg supply and demand, and the egg price is expected to find the support of feed cost. However, the current feed cost is about 3.8 yuan/catties, which does not seem to be true from the current market pricing. It’s an underestimate. Therefore, regardless of whether it is judged from the perspective of fundamentals or valuation, it is still feasible to reverse the egg futures 2303 contract and 2305 contract.

