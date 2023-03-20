Source: Hongyuan Futures Author: Hongyuan Futures

Research report text

【Information】

lead:

1. According to the survey, during the week from March 11 to 17, the weekly operating rate of the four provinces with SMM secondary lead certificates increased by 0.93 percentage points to 44.38% from the previous month; the operating rate of primary lead smelters decreased by 1.10 percentage points to 55.45% from the previous month ; The operating rate of lead-acid battery enterprises decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 72.61%.

2. According to the survey, as of March 17, the social inventory of SMM five places was 55,500 tons, an increase of 3,800 tons from March 10, and an increase of 5,400 tons from March 13, and the domestic inventory recorded an increase.

3. According to data, in the first two months of this year, the total value of imports and exports in Kashgar, Xinjiang was 9.39 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 76.8%. Among them, the import was 220 million yuan, an increase of 87 times; the export was 9.17 billion yuan, an increase of 72.7%.

Zinc:

1. According to the data, Kazakhstan’s refined copper output fell by 15.2% year-on-year from January to February, and its refined zinc output fell by 14.2%.

2. According to the survey, in the week from March 11 to 17, the operating rate of galvanizing enterprises increased by 2.64 percentage points to 79.72% from the previous month, and the operating rate of zinc oxide increased by 2.5 percentage points to 66.2% from the previous month. Increased by 3.18 percentage points to 59.32%.

3. According to the survey data, as of March 17, the total inventory of SMM seven places was 169,400 tons, a decrease of 13,300 tons from March 10, and a decrease of 9,200 tons from March 13, and the domestic inventory recorded a decrease.

【Investment Strategy】

lead:

The average price of SMM1# lead ingots rose by 0.66% in the previous trading day,Shanghai leadThe main contract closed up 1.05%.

From a fundamental point of view, primary lead smelters started to decline, and the operating rate of secondary lead enterprises rebounded slightly. The current supply of waste batteries is sufficient, and the price is easy to fall but hard to rise. Considering the off-season supply of waste batteries in the later period, secondary lead enterprises will prepare warehouses in advance to supply lead ingots The overall situation is tight, and there are still regional differences in the supply of recycled lead. From the perspective of downstream consumption, the demand for lead-acid batteries has weakened, and major companies generally set production based on sales, but policy dividends may benefit the vehicle supporting market, weakening the off-season to a certain extent Although the terminal consumption of lead-acid batteries has weakened, it has not caused lead-acid battery enterprises to significantly reduce production.

On the whole, the supply and demand of the lead market are both weak. After the contract delivery in March, the supply of goods in circulation in the market is tight. The supply of delivery goods will re-enter the market, and the social library will decrease. After the recent purchase demand is weak, it is expected that the lead price will fluctuate and sort out.

Zinc:

The average price of SMM1# zinc ingots rose by 0.09% in the previous trading day, and the main Shanghai zinc contract closed up by 1.92%. The premium for zinc ingots in Shanghai decreased by 10 yuan/ton to 15 yuan/ton compared with the previous day; the premium for zinc ingots in Tianjin increased by 20 yuan/ton to 5 yuan/ton compared with the previous day; the premium for zinc ingots in Guangdong increased by 120 yuan/ton to 135 yuan / ton.

From a fundamental point of view, with the gradual lifting of environmental protection control, enterprises that have not resumed production before this time will gradually resume production, and the regional tightness of the mine end will be eased;Zinc priceShocking downward, smelter profits are compressed, but they are still at a high level, and the production enthusiasm of enterprises has not been affected for the time being; in terms of downstream consumption, galvanizing enterprises have resumed work as environmental protection issues have been lifted, and the inventory of die-cast zinc alloy products has declined, but there are no actual orders yet For the better, the demand for zinc is relatively general, the orders for zinc oxide are relatively good, and the operating rate continues to rise.

On the whole, the contradictions in the fundamentals of the zinc market are not prominent for the time being. Bank of America’s thunderstorm and Credit Suisse’s appeal to the Swiss National Bank detonated the crisis, which once triggered market panic. , pay attention to the macro impact.

