Home Business The supply and demand pattern is expected to tighten, and it is expected that the aluminum price will be strong and fluctuated in the short term.
Business

The supply and demand pattern is expected to tighten, and it is expected that the aluminum price will be strong and fluctuated in the short term.

by admin
The supply and demand pattern is expected to tighten, and it is expected that the aluminum price will be strong and fluctuated in the short term.

Source: Jintou.com

According to the data of the business society, the average price of domestic aluminum ingots in East China market on September 15 was 18,813.33 yuan/ton, a daily increase of 0.89%. Compared with the average market price at the beginning of the month (9.1), the market price was 18,360 yuan/ton, an increase of 2.47%. Compared with the market average of the same period last year The price was 22,240 yuan/ton, down 15.41%.

Taking the peak in 2021 (October 19, 2021), the average market price of aluminum ingots is 24,240 yuan / ton, and the recent deviation from the peak has dropped by 22.39%. Starting from the recent recovery (July 14, 2022), the average market price of aluminum ingots is 17,450 yuan / ton, and the recent recovery has increased by 7.81%.

Fundamentals Overview

Domestic supply side: Yunnan has notified about load reduction. The affected production capacity is currently about 500,000 tons, or it may expand to 1.5 million tons. The supply and demand pattern is expected to tighten. The production capacity in Sichuan and Chongqing is recovering, and it will take time for the production capacity to fully recover. The domestic supply pattern is expected to be tight and uplift.

On the domestic demand side, downstream consumption has slightly improved month-on-month, but it is not as good as the same period last year; as of the 15th, social inventory in mainstream domestic areas was around 685,000 tons, and has recently risen slightly month-on-month.

In terms of news, the production capacity of aluminum plants with high energy consumption caused by the European energy crisis has been significantly affected. The recent news of new production cuts has brought aluminum supply concerns to the market.

See also  The awakening of national health awareness JD’s home appliance category set off a healthy wave of 11.11 home appliance consumption_TOM News

Market outlook is expected

The bearish expectations triggered by the previous macro pessimism gradually faded under the impact of the production cut news. In the short term, there will be support from the phased production reduction below the aluminum price. We will wait and see whether the actual demand in the downstream will turn warmer. It is expected that the aluminum price will fluctuate strongly in the short term.

(Article source: Business Club)

Kind tips:To see the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to the Jintou.com APP.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

Parties agreed on the Piombino regasification plant: agenda...

Domestic delivery prices of palm oil at 24...

BNP Paribas launches a new Tracker Certificate to...

The overall textile order is not good, and...

Dacia Manifesto, an electric concept that anticipates the...

Spot gold trading strategy on September 16: The...

Export record thanks to price lists. Energy sinks...

Fu Jiaqi, a statistician from the Department of...

The stock exchanges of today, September 16th. Markets...

How will the drop in deposit rates affect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy