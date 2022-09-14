Source: Southwest Futures Author: Southwest Futures

Futures market:the previous trading day,PVCThe main contract fell more than 2% in overnight trading. Yesterday’s early commentary mentioned that it deviates from the fundamentals. After the Fed announced the cpi and interest rate hike expectations last night, there were many rebounds in the early stage, and commodities with poor fundamentals generally weakened. Return to PVC supply and demand upstream construction continued to pick up, reaching the average level of the same period.

The latest inventory has increased slightly, but it is still high year-on-year. With the increase in the supply side and insufficient demand follow-up, the downstream products rebounded slightly in the early stage of construction, and were low year-on-year. Exports may show a seasonal downward trend, and the latest international quotations remain stable for the time being. Although the rebound of supply in September will not be too high, due to the lack of follow-up of overall demand, the supply and demand pattern is still loose, but the market outlook is still based on short selling at rallies.

Supply side:Upstream construction increased by 1.01 percentage points month-on-month, which was on the high side of the same period. In terms of cost and profit, most of the outsourced devices suffered more losses, and the Northwest Integrated Device came near the profit and loss line.

Demand side:The domestic near-end demand has slightly improved in the early stage of low-price transactions, and the overall inventory has been slightly reduced. However, the current start of hard product pipe profiles is still low, and the start of soft products remains stable. The export market is expected to have a risk of falling back. The mainstream quotations of the five types of calcium carbide method in East China are concentrated in the 6580-6700 range, and the ethylene method is in the 6750-6950 range.

Inventory:As of September 9, 2022, the number of days in the warehouse inventory of Chinese PVC manufacturers was 4.72 days, a decrease of 0.19 days from the previous month. The supply of goods to domestic PVC manufacturers, warehousing and export delivery increased, and the inventory decreased slightly.

In terms of strategy:It is recommended to sell short on rallies.

