According to the monitoring data of the business agency: starting from November 2, soybean oilpalmThe oil market opened a downward channel, and the market fell one after another. Palm oil fell by more than 4.5%; soybean oil fell by nearly 3.3%. As of November 9, the average market price of soybean oil was 10,218 yuan/ton, down 3.29% from November 2; the average market price of palm oil was 8,398 yuan/ton, down 4.52% from November 2.

This round of soybean oil and palm oil fell mainly because of the futures level: the external futures were dragged down, and the domestic futures market fell with the market; on the demand level: the terminal catering demand was sluggish, and the soybean oil and palm oil market fell continuously.

Futures: Since November, the global economy has been sluggish, and the demand for oils and fats has been sluggish. The oil and fat market in the outer market has fallen one after another, and domestic soybean oil and palm oil futures have fallen. On November 9, the main contract of even soybean oil closed at 9,298 yuan/ton, down 228 yuan/ton in a single day; the main contract of even palm oil closed at 8,346 yuan/ton, down 154 yuan/ton. The domestic oil and fat futures market fell, and the spot market followed the market. The spot soybean oil fell by more than 1.5% in a single day, and the spot palm oil fell by more than 2.3% in a single day.

Demand side: The prosperity of the oil and fat terminal catering industry has declined, profits have shrunk, and the enthusiasm for purchasing soybean oil and palm oil is not good. Quotes.

Li Bing, an agricultural product analyst at the business community, believes that in mid-to-late November, importedsoybeanConcentrating on arrivals to Hong Kong, the operating rate of soybean oil plants has resumed, and the supply is loose. It is expected that the soybean oil and palm oil market will remain weak in the future.

