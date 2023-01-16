Source: Zhongcai Futures Author: Zhongcai Futures

【coal char】

Imported by American producerscoking coalThe CFR price is maintained at US$330/ton, and the CFR price of the main coking coal produced in Canada is maintained at US$330/ton. The price of Russian K4 main coking coal dropped by 10 yuan to 2140 yuan / ton. Russia’s seaborne coal exports fell for a second month in a row due to logistical bottlenecks in the Russian winter.

In terms of Australian coal imports, the customs of some provinces have been notified that Australian coal can be declared normally. It is expected that the first batch of Australian coking coal will flow into the domestic market in mid-February, which is bound to have an impact on coking coal resources in origin and ports. At present, the port inventory of imported coking coal is 1.119 million tons, which is 50,000 tons compared with last week. The self-increased price of the low-sulfur main coke site in Shaheyi remained at 2,225 yuan/ton, and the delivery price of main coking coal at Mandula port remained at 1,610 yuan/ton. This week, the average daily customs clearance at Ganqimaodu Port was 687 vehicles, a decrease of 38 vehicles per day week-on-week.

Domestically, the ex-factory exchange rate of Liulin S1.3 main coking coal is maintained at 2150 yuan/ton. The output of 227 coal mines was 8.7482 million tons, a decrease of 23,300 tons from last week. This week, the coking coal inventory of coking enterprises was 12.507 million tons, an increase of 5.54% from last week. The inventory of coking coal in steel mills was 9.0272 million tons, an increase of 1.87% from last week. The total inventory of coking coal was 23.5195 million tons, an increase of 3.14% from last week. Today, the price of automobile transportation from Xiaoyi to Rizhao remained at 234 yuan, and the seaborne coal freight index OCFI closed at 640.83 points, up 0.1% from the previous month. The coal mines in the producing areas have entered the holiday cycle, and the supply of coking coal has gradually decreased.

CokeOn the one hand, the ex-warehouse price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke trade at Qingdao Port and Rizhao Port remained at 2,680 yuan/ton, and the foreign trade price remained at 400 US dollars/ton. The coke inventory at the port was 1.821 million tons, compared with 134,000 tons last week. The coke inventory of coking enterprises was 910,000 tons, an increase of 15.92% from last week. The coke inventory of steel mills was 6.6819 million tons, an increase of 5.49% from last week. The total inventory of coke was 9.0449 million tons, an increase of 3.24% from last week. The operating rate of large coking enterprises was 82.2%, a decrease of 1 percentage point from last week; the average daily coke output of coking steel enterprises was 1.1277 million tons, a decrease of 0.6% from last week.

On the demand side, the blast furnace operating rate of steel mills was 75.68%, an increase of 1.04% month-on-month; the utilization rate of blast furnace ironmaking capacity was 82.56%, an increase of 0.63% month-on-month; the average daily molten iron production was 2.223 million tons, an increase of 15,800 tons month-on-month. The profit rate of steel mills was 22.94%, an increase of 3.03% from the previous month.

On January 13, bifocus futures continued to fluctuate strongly. Coking coal closed at 1886, the top 20 bulls increased their holdings by 1724 lots, and the top 20 shorts increased their holdings by 289 lots. Coke closed at 2840, the top 20 bulls increased their holdings by 108 lots, and the top 20 shorts reduced their holdings by 68 lots.

It is unilaterally recommended to short rallies within the day, and arbitrage may consider choosing an opportunity to short coke and more coke.

【thermal coal】

The spot price of Qingang Q5500 is 900 (0) yuan/ton today.

In Inner Mongolia, some small and medium-sized private coal mines stopped production for holidays one after another, large state-owned mines maintained normal production, and the overall coal supply was slightly tightened. The customers of medium and long-term associations in the region continued to actively pull in shipments. The demand for replenishment of downstream enterprises before the festival improved. The overall sales performance is good; some private small coal mines in Shaanxi area have arranged holidays one after another, and the overall output has dropped. The coal mines in the main production areas mainly supply the internal coal of Zhongchang Xiehe Group, and the number of terminal replenishment warehouses before the Spring Festival is limited; period ports The volume of transfers in and out remained high, some terminals released demand for stock replenishment before the festival, and purchasing enthusiasm increased. The demand for medium and low calorific value coals in Beigang was good, and the quotations rebounded slightly; the demand in the Jiangnei market was still weak, and transactions were scarce.

On the downstream side, the recent policy has requirements for the inventory of power plants, and some terminals have replenished the inventory, but the continued upward range will not be too large, and the current inventory is relatively safe. Continue to pay attention to the safe supply of energy and the signing of long-term power and coal agreements. The space squeeze of guaranteed coal supply to market coal still exists; the start-up load of non-electric terminal chemical companies is relatively stable, and coal remains rigidly purchased.

In terms of imports, the export volume of Indonesian mines has declined, and the supply of low-calorie coal is tight. Due to the high price of medium-high calorie coal in the early stage, the price performance is low, and the market inquiries are deserted. The price of Indonesian coal Q3800 is currently 84 US dollars / ton, slightly falling.

We judge that: due to the suspension of coal mines and the tight transportation capacity in the production areas and northern ports, the supply of coal in the market is in short supply, and some platforms and traders are more willing to purchase, and the price is firm; in the short term, some small and medium-sized power plants with low inventories before the festival are still purchasing planned, but the peak has already been reached.

On the whole, the last wave of purchases before the year may boost prices. However, under the background of more holidays on both sides of the supply and demand, stable supply, and deserted trading, prices after the festival are mainly stable and weak.

