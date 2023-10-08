The Surge in U.S. Treasury Yields Spells Trouble for Global Markets

Title: Surge in US Bond Yields Sparks Concerns for Global Markets

During China‘s National Day holiday, overseas stock markets experienced a downward trend, accompanied by a decline in commodities such as gold and crude oil. The US dollar index, however, maintained a strong position above 105, fluctuating but ultimately holding its ground. The primary factor contributing to the decline in risk assets was the continued surge in US Treasury yields.

Throughout the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival “Double Festival,” the 10-year US bond yield rose by 19 basis points to 4.78%, and the 30-year US bond yield increased by 24 basis points to 4.95%. Analysts attribute these developments to diminished expectations of a US economic recession, renewed anticipation of interest rate hikes, and an increase in US debt supply.

According to experts, the recent rise in US bond yields has significant implications for risk assets and may trigger capital outflows from emerging markets. During the holiday season, the MSCI China Index fell by 2.1%, primarily due to declines in the consumer services and durable goods sectors. The offshore yuan remained stable at around 7.3 against the US dollar.

The surge in US bond yields, often referred to as the “Bondcano,” has caused bond prices to plummet. The index tracking US Treasury bonds with maturities over 20 years, known as TLT, has experienced a 15% decline this year, marking half of its 2020 high. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index has delivered negative returns for two consecutive years, an unprecedented occurrence.

Several factors have contributed to the eruption of the “US debt volcano.” The Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, driven by rising energy prices and inflation, has reinforced the commitment to high-interest rates and tightening policies. Additionally, excessive debt issuance and an escalating debt burden in the US have adversely affected the liquidity of the bond market. The US national debt has increased by over $1 trillion since June, reaching a record-high of $33 trillion, with an estimated $7.6 trillion low-interest debt set to mature within the next 12 months. Consequently, the Ministry of Finance will continue issuing substantial amounts of bonds, resulting in interest payments, a rise in the fiscal deficit, and oversupply that drives down bond prices and raises yields.

Investor concerns are further compounded by the US government’s financial management capabilities and status. Moody’s has warned that the US could lose its top credit rating. Foreign central bank holdings, reduction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, short-selling by hedge funds, and wavering investor confidence have intensified the eruption of the “US debt volcano.” Experts predict that high US bond yields may endure longer, increasing the risks in the market.

During the holiday period, risk assets faced significant setbacks. The narrowing gap between the yield on the S&P 500 and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond has diminished the appeal of stock investments. Analysts anticipate a downtrend in the Nasdaq index due to its heavy reliance on large technology firms. Gold, another asset class, has been severely impacted by the surge in US bond yields, experiencing eight consecutive days of decline.

The return of A-share trading next week is uncertain, given the challenges faced by offshore markets during the holiday. The MSCI China Index fell by 2.1%, while Hong Kong stocks continued to struggle with poor liquidity. Analysts anticipate continued fluctuations in A-shares, especially considering the prevailing negative market sentiment.

As the global markets brace for the impact of rising US bond yields, both institutional and individual investors must carefully navigate the evolving investment landscape.

