The Surge of Rural E-Commerce Logistics: Consolidating the Recovery of Online Shopping and Consumption

Title: Rural E-commerce Logistics Witnesses Remarkable Business Volume Growth, Reinforcing Online Shopping Recovery Trend

Date: July 5, 2023

Hangzhou Net: The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing recently released the China E-commerce Logistics Index for June, reflecting a substantial increase in the business volume of rural e-commerce logistics and further solidifying the recovery trend of online shopping and consumption.

According to CCTV News, the e-commerce logistics index is a significant economic indicator that provides insight into the overall state of e-commerce logistics operations. The June index revealed a consecutive six-month rebound, reaching a recent high. Driven by the ongoing recovery of consumption, the e-commerce logistics industry’s growth rate has continued to expand, with rural e-commerce logistics business witnessing particularly noteworthy progress.

In June, China‘s e-commerce logistics index rose to 110.6 points, reflecting a 1.1 point increase from the previous month. Notably, all nine sub-indices experienced a rebound. Various regions across the country launched initiatives aimed at boosting people’s livelihoods and promoting consumption, thereby stimulating residents’ inclination to shop online and effectively unleashing the potential of online and offline consumption. Consequently, the growth rate of the total business volume index of e-commerce logistics surpassed the previous month.

Data from major e-commerce platforms reveal significant year-on-year increases of 10% to 20% in June for categories such as folk food, outdoor products, and sporting goods. Additionally, the substantial growth of live e-commerce sales on major platforms contributed to the surge in e-commerce business volume demand. Agricultural and sideline food, snack food, alcoholic beverages, and prepared dishes witnessed rapid growth.

Furthermore, the rural e-commerce logistics sector continued its upward trajectory. The rural e-commerce logistics business volume index for June stood at 128.4 points, showing a significant increase of 3.3 points from the previous month. The growth rate of rural e-commerce business volume exceeded 25%, indicating robust expansion in this segment.

The first half of 2023 saw a steady rise in China‘s e-commerce logistics index, recording a cumulative increase of 5.5 points in the first quarter and an additional 2.3 points in the second quarter. After a gap of 20 months, the index crossed the 110-point mark, highlighting the strengthening recovery trend in current online shopping consumption.

The notable growth in rural e-commerce logistics bodes well for the overall e-commerce industry, reflecting the continuous revival of online shopping and consumption. As the e-commerce logistics sector continues to thrive, it remains crucial to sustain this positive trajectory and explore further opportunities for growth.

Source: CCTV

Author: Guan Pengwei

Editor: Guan Pengwei

