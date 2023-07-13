The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind the Rise and What to Expect in the Coming Weeks

Title: Peruvian Sol Surges against US Dollar, Reaches Highest Level since November 2020

Subtitle: Factors Impacting the Exchange Rate and Future Projections

The Peruvian sol has experienced significant appreciation against the US dollar, reaching a level not seen since November 2020. This surge in value comes after 32 months, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR). The strengthening of the sol has been driven by the payment of bonuses during the national month, as reported by Gestión.

Yesterday, there was a notable influx of offshore offers from foreigners and increased sales of dollars by banks. These moves were aimed at reducing positions and mitigating potential losses. As a result, the US currency faced downward pressure, leading to the sol’s appreciation. Gianina Villavicencio, the manager of Renta4 currencies SAB, highlighted the inflow of investment and sales activity as contributing factors to the sol’s surge.

The lower-than-expected inflation data in the United States further fueled the decline in the exchange rate. Javier Pineda, the general manager of Billex, emphasized that the 3% consumer price index in June, compared to 4% in May, led to the weakening of the dollar not only in Peru but also at the regional level. The diminishing probability of rate increases by the US Federal Reserve due to lower inflation also played a role.

Experts state that the payment of bonuses in Peru was a significant factor in the increased supply of dollars, subsequently driving down its price. Looking ahead, several factors in the coming weeks could impact the dollar’s value. The decision of the Federal Reserve on its key interest rate is crucial. If the Fed decides to halt increases in the reference rate, it may generate an appetite for risk, foreseeing a potential decline in the cost of borrowing. However, experts emphasize that the Fed has not provided clear indications regarding its monetary policy direction despite improved inflation data.

Villavicencio suggests that if the rate hike is stopped, the sol will likely continue appreciating. Conversely, should additional rate increases occur, the dollar could regain strength. On the local front, the ongoing payment of bonuses is expected to increase the supply of dollars. However, potential protests and marches could introduce volatility, as seen in recent experiences, possibly turning violent.

Taking these factors into account, analysts project that the dollar will trade within the range of S/ 3.56 and S/ 3.59 in the short term, provided that multiple risk factors do not materialize. Nevertheless, a slight rebound towards S/ 3.65 cannot be ruled out if these risk factors come into play.

The current political climate in Peru adds to the uncertainty surrounding the exchange rate. The precarious and fragile government, coupled with changes in the Board of Directors of Congress and uncertainty regarding President Dina Boluarte’s upcoming speech on July 28, further contribute to the potential volatility of the exchange rate.

As the situation evolves, it is important for investors and market participants to closely monitor the developments in the global and local economic landscape for potential impacts on the sol-dollar exchange rate.

Note: This article is based on the data and statements provided by experts mentioned in the content. The information is subject to change as new developments arise.

