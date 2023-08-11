The Surging Growth and Innovation of the Home Appliance Industry: A Path to High-Quality Development

Home Appliance Industry Sees Growth in Revenue and Profits

From January to June of this year, the home appliance industry in China achieved a revenue of 914.5 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. Additionally, the industry realized profits of 67.49 billion yuan, which is a year-on-year increase of 20.2%. This growth can be attributed to the continuous innovation and expansion of high-quality supply in the industry.

The demand for high-end products in the industry has been particularly strong this year. Online sales of smart air purifiers increased by 8.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, driven by the demand for mid-to-high-end models. This trend reflects the structural transformation and upgrading of the industry, with a focus on green and intelligent products.

Companies like Huawei and Haier are leading the way in whole-house intelligence. Huawei’s smart home ecosystem, powered by the Hongmeng operating system, allows for seamless integration and control of various smart devices in the home. Haier’s “Triwing Bird” brand focuses on creating intelligent scenes throughout the entire house. These advancements in whole-house intelligence are not only providing personalized and customized experiences for consumers but also driving the growth of the industry.

To further stimulate consumption and expand domestic demand, the home appliance industry is focusing on two key areas. First, improving the application ecology is crucial for the development of smart home appliances. Currently, there is a lack of connection and compatibility between different brands, hindering the overall consumption of home appliances. Efforts are being made to establish smart home interconnection standards to address this issue.

Second, the industry is expanding its reach in the rural market. The penetration rate of smart home appliances in rural areas is still relatively low compared to urban areas. With the increasing affordability and availability of these products, there is a significant growth potential in the rural market. This expansion will not only boost consumption but also contribute to the overall recovery and expansion of the economy.

Overall, the home appliance industry in China is experiencing steady growth, driven by innovation, whole-house intelligence, and the expansion of quality supply. The industry is expected to continue flourishing as it taps into new market segments and pushes the boundaries of technological advancements.

