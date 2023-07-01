The surprise of BlackBerry, doubles revenues and gets closer to profit

BlackBerry, a Canadian company specializing in wireless devices, has registered a sales total of 373 million dollars in the first quarter for fiscal 2024 (ended May 31, 2023), compared to $168 million for the same period in 2022. Revenue IoT were 45 million, with a gross margin of 80%, the revenues of Cybersecurity were $93 million, with a gross margin of 60% and an ARR of $289 million, while revenue of the licenses and other revenues were $235 million.

The net loss it was $11 million, versus a loss of $181 million for the same period last year. L’adjusted earnings per share was $0.06, while basic loss per share was $0.02.

The analysts they expected on average, according to Refinitiv data, a loss of 5 cents per share on revenues of $160 million. “We experienced sequential revenue growth in our Cybersecurity business unit this quarter. Revenue growth was driven by a year-over-year increase in billings and pipeline, anchored by strength of our core vertical marketsespecially of the government,” said the CEO John Chen.

“In our business unit IoT we found some temporary delays in starting new programs as a number of customers revised their plans to capitalize on the software-defined vehicle (SDV) trend, which impacted revenue this quarter,” he added. (Ticker)

