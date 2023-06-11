The Swiss Economic Forum means endless networking

Networking without end: The “little WEF” celebrates its 25th birthday You have to give the founders of the Swiss Economic Forum one thing for themselves: They kept their promises. A memory.

At the start: Stefan Linder and Peter Stähli (2nd and 3rd from left) made the Swiss Economic Forum great. Image: zvg/SEF

They wore jackets with shoulder pads, as was the fashion at the time: 25 years ago, a woman and six men started in Thun. Their goal: Within three years, the newly founded Swiss Economic Forum (SEF) should become the most important national business event for young entrepreneurs. And on top of that a «hub between business and politics», as it was called at the time.