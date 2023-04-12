Home Business The Swiss textile industry is doing well
Business

The Swiss textile industry is doing well

by admin
The Swiss textile industry is doing well

“Real final sprint”: Despite the inflation, the Swiss textile industry did well in 2022

A volatile year lies behind the Swiss textile industry. Despite a diver at the end of the year, she ends 2022 positively, and the start of 2023 is considered successful. But vain sunshine looks different: Inflation in Germany, the most important sales market, is worrying.

Two-layer textile construction by Schoeller made from recycled polyester with a recyclable membrane.

Image: PD

High prices for energy, raw materials and transport, the strength of the franc, uncertainty due to the Ukraine war, weaker demand in parts of Europe and partly in China – all of this caused problems for the Swiss textile and clothing industry in 2022.

See also  Mps, Ita, appointments, Superbonus: all the matches of Giancarlo Giorgetti

You may also like

Chamber, the shame of annuities: pour one and...

Market Talks: episode dated 11.04.2023 – FinanzaOnline

Hong Kong Web 3.0 Association established_Domestic News_News Center_Shenyang.com

Eurojackpot on April 11th, 2023: The winning numbers...

Tim, Vivendi is a flea in the management...

Tupperware broke: last hope debt restructuring, new sales

Third pole, “it’s over”: Calenda and Renzi one...

In the first quarter, the CPI rose by...

Nuclear power off – ideological madness or progressive...

Priolo, ok from the CDM to Goi Energy:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy