“Real final sprint”: Despite the inflation, the Swiss textile industry did well in 2022

A volatile year lies behind the Swiss textile industry. Despite a diver at the end of the year, she ends 2022 positively, and the start of 2023 is considered successful. But vain sunshine looks different: Inflation in Germany, the most important sales market, is worrying.