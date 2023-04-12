4
“Real final sprint”: Despite the inflation, the Swiss textile industry did well in 2022
A volatile year lies behind the Swiss textile industry. Despite a diver at the end of the year, she ends 2022 positively, and the start of 2023 is considered successful. But vain sunshine looks different: Inflation in Germany, the most important sales market, is worrying.
High prices for energy, raw materials and transport, the strength of the franc, uncertainty due to the Ukraine war, weaker demand in parts of Europe and partly in China – all of this caused problems for the Swiss textile and clothing industry in 2022.