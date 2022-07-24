Original title: The system-on-chip platform continues to expand, and Jingchen shares pre-increase by 134% in the first half of the year

The performance forecast released by Jingchen shares today shows that thanks to the rich and diverse product lines, various business products go hand in hand.

From the perspective of semiconductor industry insiders and research institutions, from set-top box chips to multimedia intelligent terminal SoC (system-level) chips, to AI vision system chips, Wi-Fi chips; from TV to smart home, to the automobile market, Jingchen The company has continuously expanded its product line and downstream application fields, and has built a mature SoC chip platform.

Diversified product lines boost performance

Jingchen shares disclosed on July 22 that the company expects to achieve operating income of about 3.1 billion yuan in the first half of the year, an increase of 1.098 billion yuan compared with the same period last year, an increase of about 54.86% year-on-year; it is expected to achieve a net profit attributable to owners of the parent company in the first half of the year. The profit was about 585 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 134.25%.

Jingchen Co., Ltd. said that the performance growth was mainly due to the rich and diverse product lines of the company, and the development of various business products went hand in hand. The company has accumulated a high-quality customer base in major economic regions around the world, and the number of off-line chip shipments with rich and diverse products has grown steadily year-on-year. The scale effect generated by the growth of business scale has strongly supported the rapid growth of the company’s performance.

Looking back at the first quarterly report, Jingchen achieved operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of 1.481 billion yuan and 270 million yuan respectively in the first quarter. In other words, the company’s operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the second quarter were 1.619 billion yuan and 315 million yuan, respectively, with both revenue and net profit hitting record highs, showing that the company not only withstood the sluggish demand for consumer electronics As a result, the company’s market position has been further consolidated.

The reporter noticed that Jingchen has made considerable development and progress since it was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in August 2019. Financial data shows that in the first half of 2019, the company’s operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company were 1.129 billion yuan and 106 million yuan respectively; in just 3 years, the company’s operating income nearly tripled, and the net profit was even greater. An increase of more than 4.5 times.

Jingchen expects that revenue will continue to grow in the third quarter of this year. In terms of new products, the company stated that, benefiting from continuous high-intensity R&D investment, the company’s new generation of C series (self-developed artificial intelligence vision system chip) and W series (Wi-Fi62×2) new products are expected to be mass-produced in the second half of the year. Bring a new customer base to the company and inject new growth drivers.

“Jingchen has long been not only a TV chip company, but has become a leader in the AIoT field.” Regarding the semi-annual performance forecast of Jingchen, some people in the semiconductor industry commented that while Jingchen is firmly consolidating the TV market, its Its tentacles have already extended to large AIoT markets such as smart homes and vehicles.

Based on the system-on-a-chip platform, it continues to expand into new fields

Through the diversification of products and the continuous expansion of downstream applications, Jingchen has already become a leading SoC platform design company, and has expanded its product strategy from the home field to the automotive field, integrating multimedia SoC chip design capabilities, software development capabilities, and years of dedication The self-developed artificial intelligence NPU (Neural Network Processor) has been extended to the field of automotive electronics, and a series of achievements have been achieved.

For the first time on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, Jingchen introduced that its main business is the research and development, design and sales of SoC chips for multimedia smart terminals. The chip products are mainly used in the frontier fields of technology such as smart set-top boxes, smart TVs and AI audio and video system terminals, and its business covers China. , the United States, Europe and other major global economic regions.

After landing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, Jingchen Co., Ltd. quickly made efforts in the field of AIoT and automotive electronics. In 2020, the company’s AI audio and video system terminal SoC chips will further increase the share of overseas high-end customers, the new product line wireless connection chips (ie Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips) will gradually be commercialized, and automotive electronic chips have received orders from some customers. In 2021, the company will accelerate the introduction of new chip products used in in-vehicle infotainment systems, robots and other scenarios, and the significant increase in Wi-Fi Bluetooth chip shipments will begin to contribute to operating income.

The reporter noticed that at present, Jingchen has formed S series (mainly full HD series chips and ultra-high definition series chips), T series (the core key components of intelligent display terminals), AI series (mainly including intelligent video series chips and intelligent Audio series chips), W series (mainly Wi-Fi Bluetooth chips), V series (mainly in-vehicle infotainment system chips) and other five series of SoC chips. Among them, the V-series SoC chip adopts the industry-leading 12nm process technology, built-in neural network processor, supports graphics, video, image processing and far-field voice functions, supports AV1 (a video encoding format) decoding, and meets the requirements of vehicle regulations.

The above-mentioned semiconductor industry insiders said that on the basis of large chips such as smart set-top boxes, smart TVs, and AIoT, Jingchen extends the family strategy to the automobile strategy, and superimposes its multimedia SoC chips with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, and applies them to smart cockpits and in-vehicle entertainment. In the automotive field, the overall solution of its in-vehicle entertainment system is expected to be applied in more car factories in the future, further enriching the application fields of the company’s system-level chip platform.

Huaxi Securities believes that with the promotion of massive innovative applications such as AI, autonomous driving, the Internet of Things, and the Industrial Internet, the demand for computing power is also ushering in a round of explosive growth. Through the continuous development of new products and new customers, the second growth curve of Jingchen has started.

Debon Securities believes that Jingchen AI audio and video SoC is expected to fully enjoy the dividends of its smart home ecosystem gradually mature. The company's Wi-Fi Bluetooth chip has launched iterative upgrade products, and its automotive electronic chip has in-depth cooperation with overseas high-end high-value customers. Based on the Internet trend of streaming media, the company has strong technical strengths such as audio and video decoding and AI. The overseas business layout will bring a deep moat and high growth to the company, and is expected to fully benefit from the development trend of the global AIOT market.

