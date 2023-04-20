Home » The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard–fast technology–technology changes the future

The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard

2023-04-19 11:55:47 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

News on April 19, according to The Paper,A takeaway guy on the streets of Pingdingshan, Henan tied a long branch behind his back,While hanging the hanging bottle, while delivering food. An eyewitness Mr. Liu said that the little brother was “very difficult”.

Some netizens said that food delivery has become the first choice for more and more people to solve their meal problems. Just order and pay for food on the mobile phone, and the food delivery staff will deliver the food to us within the specified time, allowing us to satisfy our needs. You can have hot meals without leaving your home.

The takeaway staff are also working hard during the delivery process. They are usually in a hurry. No matter whether the spring is warm and the sun is warm or the ice and snow are biting, they are always rushing to compete for time.

If the delivery is overtime, the delivery boy will be punished by the company, which is a kind of pressure for the delivery boy. Due to the special working hours of takeaway, many takeaway guys can’t eat on time, because they have to stagger their meals during peak hours. All in all, every profession deserves our respect, more understanding and tolerance, and salute to everyone who works hard.

See also  Downgrades the number of camera module shipments in 2021, Qiu Ti Technology drops nearly 7%-Finance News

The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti....

World population: India overtakes China as largest country

Saipem: 1Q23 results “in line with strategic plan...

60,000 installers are missing for the energy transition

Jeep Avenger “e”, we tried the first electric...

The digitalization level of light industry has accelerated...

Koro grabs another 20 million euros

Semiconductors, Italy looks to Taiwan chips

The slump in sales and profits leaves Musk...

Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy