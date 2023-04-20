The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard–fast technology–technology changes the future

The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and hung a hanging bottle to deliver food to netizens: pay tribute to everyone who works hard

News on April 19, according to The Paper,A takeaway guy on the streets of Pingdingshan, Henan tied a long branch behind his back,While hanging the hanging bottle, while delivering food. An eyewitness Mr. Liu said that the little brother was “very difficult”.

Some netizens said that food delivery has become the first choice for more and more people to solve their meal problems. Just order and pay for food on the mobile phone, and the food delivery staff will deliver the food to us within the specified time, allowing us to satisfy our needs. You can have hot meals without leaving your home.

The takeaway staff are also working hard during the delivery process. They are usually in a hurry. No matter whether the spring is warm and the sun is warm or the ice and snow are biting, they are always rushing to compete for time.

If the delivery is overtime, the delivery boy will be punished by the company, which is a kind of pressure for the delivery boy. Due to the special working hours of takeaway, many takeaway guys can’t eat on time, because they have to stagger their meals during peak hours. All in all, every profession deserves our respect, more understanding and tolerance, and salute to everyone who works hard.