The sentence of the Tar

The FIGC will be forced to exhibit within thirty days the documentation requested by Blue Skye relating to the transfer of AC Milan from the Elliott hedge fund (of which Blue Skye was a shareholder) to Jerry Cardinale’s Red Bird fund. The sentence is from the Lazio Tar and overturns the previous decisions. More specifically, it refers to the papers presented by ACM Bidco BV, the company incorporated under Dutch law through which Cardinale acquired AC Milan, which certify the requisites of good repute and financial solidity set out in article 20 – bis of the Federal Internal Organizational Rules (NOIF) on the acquisition and sale of shareholdings in the professional field and to the work carried out by Co.APS, the Commission for the Acquisition of Company Shares, which the Italian Football Federation makes use of.

The other disputes

Blue Skye has been battling it out since last September in all venues (other trials are underway in the United States and Luxembourg and a complaint by the same fund which refers to Salvatore Cerchione and Gianluca D’Avanzo also triggered the searches by the Guardia di Finance in the offices of the advisors of the transaction) because he believes he was ousted from the deal despite having been a minority shareholder of Elliott (he had a stake in Project Redblack, the parent company of Rossoneri Sport Investment which controlled Milan) in the four years which the hedge fund founded by Singer managed the AC Milan club.

Il vendor loan

And this, like the other lawsuits, aims to demonstrate that in the end the real “controller” of Milan is still Elliott who has granted a vendor loan of several hundred million euros to Red Bird to close the deal. The Tar’s decision closes a long dispute that started last November and after the refusal of the FIGC, Blue Skye’s requests were also opposed Jerry Cardinale, the current CEO of Milan Giorgio Furlani and the Dutch company ACM Bidco BV.

To understand what the decision of the administrative court really means, we will have to wait for the presentation of the documents. What is certain is that by now there are many open fronts on the operation that saw Milan’s transition from the Elliott fund to Cardinale without the AC Milan club having so far managed to dispel the doubts about the question that many are now asking: who is the real owner of Milan, or rather, who really controls the club.