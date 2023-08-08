The tax on extra profits causes the banks to collapse on the stock exchange

Stock market, black day for the banks. The tax on extra profits causes stocks to collapse

A steep start for the stock market, conditioned by the weakness of banking stocks after the announcement by the government of the extra profit tax. The index Ftse Mib marks a -2.02% to 27,971 points. Business Square it does much worse than the other European stock exchanges which show only a slight drop.

READ ALSO: Dl Omnibus, the government taxes the extra profits of the banks. 40% withdrawal

A petite bankswith the main titles that opened only after a few minutes failing to form the price. Understanding now yields 7.1%, Unicredit is on -5.8%, Monte Paschi marks -6.3%. Managed savings are also down Mediolanum -4,9% e Phinecus -5,4%.

READ ALSO: Sting to the banks, Giorgetti deserts the conference. Tense nerves in government

Among the other blue chips we can see some upside in energy, with Italgas +0,5%, Hera +0,6%, Snam +0,8%, Terna +0.5%. Down the industry with Stellar -1,25, Prysmian -1%; Tim yields 1%, I connected -1,4%.

