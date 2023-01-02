Listen to the audio version of the article

The running costs per kilometer of cars and motorcycles contained in the national tables drawn up by ACI in 2023 will be higher than those of 2022. This is what emerges by comparing the values ​​contained in the tables published on 28 December in the Official Gazette 302 with those of the previous year . The increases for vehicles in production, with the same model and set-up, are on average around 10% for electric cars, between 3 and 4% for petrol and between 7 and 8% for diesel.

These values ​​are used to determine the value of the taxable fringe benefit for employees who are granted a company vehicle for mixed use (for business and for private use). The changes incorporate the high cost of fuel and the growing cost of top-ups and translate into an increase in the taxable income and social security contributions in the payroll, relating to car benefits, to an average extent equal to the percentages indicated above.

Things change if the company pays for the fuel

The increase particularly penalizes employees who are assigned vehicles who contractually have to bear refueling at their own expense, given that the change increases their taxable income but the costs of fuel or top-ups are their responsibility. For others, however, the taxable increase simply reproduces the updated value of what they get.

The exemption threshold

Furthermore, the general exemption threshold for donations in kind, equal to 3 thousand euros for the 2022 tax period, will return to the ordinary value of 258.23 euros from 2023, so that, unlike this year, in which this limit was sufficient to absorb the value of the benefit of most of the cars granted for mixed use, in 2023 only in very few cases (assignments for a few days in a year) will the exemption be able to operate and, therefore, in fact, these cars will once again be taxable at increased values.

In summary, the regulations provide that the use of a car, even for personal purposes, made available by the company to employees or collaborators on an equivalent employment income regime, generates a compensation in kind which must be quantified.

In general, article 1, paragraph 632, of law 160/2019, modified the regulation on the quantification of fringe benefits relating to vehicles given for mixed use, linking it to increasing flat-rate percentages based on the CO2 emissions of the means of transport themselves to be applied to the cost per kilometer which can be inferred from the Acu tables multiplied by the conventional distance of 15,000 km.

The old rules

For vehicles registered and assigned before 1 July 2020, the old rules continue to apply. In cases where the assignment for mixed use of the vehicle takes place after 1 July 2020 and the vehicle was registered before that date, the tax regime to be applied must be sought in the general principles governing the determination of employment income and therefore identified analytically, taking into account the private use of the vehicle (Resolution 46/2020 of the Revenue Agency).