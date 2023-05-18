The team relieves the patron

The team replaces the patron – EcoOst St.Gallen Symposium on the new relationship between the generations The generations must tackle the problems and challenges of this world and of Eastern Switzerland together. And when making decisions and taking actions, keep the needs of both present and future generations in mind. Easier said than done. But an HSG professor draws hope: “There are an incredible number of incredibly brave people.”

Debate in the Lokremise: (from right) Lynn Burkhard from the Stutz construction company, Nicole Kamm Steiner from ABB Switzerland, the St.Gallen government councilor Laura Bucher and moderator Stefan Schmid. Image: Ralph Ribi

“A new generational contract” – this is what the St.Gallen Symposium and the Club of Rome want to initiate together. To “consider the long-term implications of today’s decisions.” Or, as HSG student Francesca Scardapane puts it: “How young and old can live together and shape the world in a sustainable way to meet the needs of both present and future generations.”