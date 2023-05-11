The techs don’t turn on and the stock market prices turn off

The stalemate on US debt, the difficulties of the US labor market and the return of fears about the stability of regional banks are once again putting a brake on European lists, which close in no particular order but also weakened by the weakness of oil and the expected rise in rates by the Bank of England. A sign that the fight against inflation will continue for now, despite investors’ doubts about the next moves by the ECB and the Fed (in light of the latest signs of a cooling down in producer prices in the United States).

The quarterly reports are good but not in Piazza Affari

But it is above all the quarterly reports that hold the court in Piazza Affari – where the Ftse Mib eventually loses 0.6% – which see many titles in the “red” despite the higher-than-expected accounts. This is the case in particular of Iveco (-6%) and Mediobanca (-2.8%). The decline in crude oil instead weighs on Saipem (-3.9%) and Eni (-1.8%). Weak session for the big banking and insurance companies, while the utility sector is saved with Hera (+3.3%), together with Interpump (+3%) and Recordati (+2.1%) after the increase in the 2023 targets. Slow down Tim (-2.3%) in the aftermath of the accounts and tensions in the board of directors on governance.

On the currency side, the euro was down sharply at 1.091 dollars (from 1.098 at yesterday’s close) and 146.69 yen (148.18). The greenback changes hands at 134.34 on the Japanese currency. The price of gas remains flat at 35 euros per MWh while oil is losing share: Wti in June trades at 71.6 dollars (-1.3%) and Brent in July at 75.7 dollars (-1%). .