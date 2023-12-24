Home » The Teenage Affair that Led Larry Mazza into the Mob World
The Teenage Affair that Led Larry Mazza into the Mob World

The Teenage Affair that Led Larry Mazza into the Mob World

Teenager seduced by older woman who turned out to be wife of feared mob boss

Larry Mazza was a promising young student before he was seduced by an older woman who changed his life. At age 17, while working as a grocery delivery boy in Brooklyn, New York, he was sent to the home of Linda Schiro, who was the wife of feared mob boss Gregory ‘The Grim Reaper’ Scarpa.

Initially, Linda offered him drinks and eventually something stronger after his shift. Little did Larry know that Linda was married to the notorious mob boss. Despite this, Scarpa was surprisingly tolerant of his wife’s affair with the teenage Larry, and even encouraged it. Scarpa told Larry that Linda was not the only woman in his life.

This unlikely relationship with the wife of a mob boss led to a dramatic turn in Larry’s life, as he became involved in the world of organized crime. Larry’s story is a cautionary tale of how a seemingly innocent affair can quickly spiral into a dangerous and criminal lifestyle.

