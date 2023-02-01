Listen to the audio version of the article

15 months after the friendly takeover bid on Telecom Italia, rejected by politics even before the company, the Americans of Kkr are trying again: a new offer from the fund is expected within days, this time centered on the Telecom network.

Kkr’s interest in the Italian TLC dossier has been known for some time, and rumors of a formalization had been circulating for days: the indiscretions relaunched by republica.it of an offer arriving soon are therefore confirmed. The key issue is the evaluation of the infrastructure, a point that has opened a hitherto incurable rift between Cdp and Vivendi, majority shareholders of the group: the latter value the network at over 30 billion, the Cassa seems willing to spend less than half.

Now the new intervention by the Americans will be able to stir things up, even if the reaction of politics will be decisive: after an initial opening, in fact, the Draghi government had moved on to a decidedly more cautious position, which had first cooled and then extinguished enthusiasm.

In 15 months a lot has changed around Telecom. The expression of interest in launching a total takeover bid aimed at the delisting valid upon reaching at least 51% of the share capital, was set at a price of 0.505 euro per ordinary or savings share, against market prices of around 0.35 euro and a capitalization of approximately 7.5 billion. Today Tim shares are worth 0.26 euros and the company is capitalized at 5.6 billion.