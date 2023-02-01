Home Business The Telecom game reopens: the Americans of Kkr ready to offer on the network
Business

The Telecom game reopens: the Americans of Kkr ready to offer on the network

by admin

15 months after the friendly takeover bid on Telecom Italia, rejected by politics even before the company, the Americans of Kkr are trying again: a new offer from the fund is expected within days, this time centered on the Telecom network.

Kkr’s interest in the Italian TLC dossier has been known for some time, and rumors of a formalization had been circulating for days: the indiscretions relaunched by republica.it of an offer arriving soon are therefore confirmed. The key issue is the evaluation of the infrastructure, a point that has opened a hitherto incurable rift between Cdp and Vivendi, majority shareholders of the group: the latter value the network at over 30 billion, the Cassa seems willing to spend less than half.

Now the new intervention by the Americans will be able to stir things up, even if the reaction of politics will be decisive: after an initial opening, in fact, the Draghi government had moved on to a decidedly more cautious position, which had first cooled and then extinguished enthusiasm.

In 15 months a lot has changed around Telecom. The expression of interest in launching a total takeover bid aimed at the delisting valid upon reaching at least 51% of the share capital, was set at a price of 0.505 euro per ordinary or savings share, against market prices of around 0.35 euro and a capitalization of approximately 7.5 billion. Today Tim shares are worth 0.26 euros and the company is capitalized at 5.6 billion.

Find out more
Find out more

You may also like

Fed, from Powell new anti-inflation move: he raises...

800W tactical nuclear bomb! NVIDIA Titan RTX Ada...

Cars: the 10 best-selling in Italy in January...

4Q22 ABS public offering fund holdings: Back to...

The worst AMD in the industry environment for...

Auto, the Chinese Mg conquer 1% of the...

Cheaper than SSD and undead!Net loss of 440...

Kkr ready to launch an offer on Tim’s...

Gold Asian market: Gold prices remain unchanged Investors...

EU energy, renewables beat gas for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy