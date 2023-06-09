The telecommunications network in the province was rarely disconnected for more than five hours. China Telecom Guangdong customer service: the voice service has been fully restored

The telecommunications network in the province is rarely disconnected for more than five hours, and the reason has not yet been announced

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Pan Liang reported: At about 14:00 on June 8, a number of Guangdong Telecom users broke the news to the Yangcheng Evening News reporter that their mobile phone cards could not make calls or surf the Internet. In this regard, China Telecom customer service responded that the telecom base station had a province-wide failure, and it was temporarily unable to make calls. The cause of the failure is not yet clear, and it is being urgently processed. This failure affects users whose telecom cards belong to the Guangdong region, and telecom cards in other regions are not affected yet.

Due to the sudden failure of this failure, many netizens said that after they could not make a call, they tried different methods such as unplugging the card and restarting, checking the mobile phone hardware, and charging the phone bill, but they still could not solve the problem. Many citizens also reported that they could not get out even after dialing 10,000 to report a malfunction, or when calling, they were prompted to have an empty number or the phone was turned off.

At 17:50, the official microblog of China Telecom Guangdong Customer Service released a message: After emergency repairs, from 16:30, the function of answering calls of affected users has gradually recovered. Sincere apologies to customers who have been affected during this time. At 19:30, Guangdong Telecom officially issued another document stating that as of now, the affected mobile users have fully recovered their voice services, and once again apologized for the inconvenience caused to users.

According to official data released by China Telecom, as of the end of April this year, the cumulative number of mobile users of China Telecom exceeded 400 million, and the cumulative number of 5G package users reached 287 million. According to information released by Guangdong Telecom in February this year, as the largest provincial branch of China Telecom, Guangdong Telecom serves 78 million party, government, military, government and enterprise customers, listed companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, families and individuals. The failure of the base station may have an impact on the business of related enterprises in the province.

According to public information, China Telecom has experienced large-scale network outages before. The most recent one was on December 10, 2020. Some telecom users in Shaanxi found that their broadband and traffic were completely cut off, web pages could not be opened normally, and mobile phones could not make calls. , The network outage lasted about 10 minutes; in addition, on January 12, 2022, China Telecom experienced a backbone network outage, and the failure time was within half an hour.

It is worth noting that, in addition to technical reasons, earthquakes, typhoon storms, engineering operations, etc. may also cause communication base station failures. As of press time, China Telecom officials have not issued a document on the cause of the failure.

