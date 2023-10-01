The ten best-selling cars in Europe in August. Tesla, Model Y boom

The European market according to Jato Daynamics

More and more battery-powered models are in the top ten best-selling models in August according to Jato Dynamics’ findings. In addition to the two Teslas, the Model Y ranked first and the Model 3 tenth in the total sales of the other cars in the ranking, the weight of the battery-powered variants is increasingly important. This is the case of the Fiat 500 with almost 6,000 electric ones out of a total of over 14 thousand and so of the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

Electric cars, doubling in Europe to 22%. Tesla and MG take off

