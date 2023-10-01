Home » The ten best-selling cars in Europe in August. Tesla, Model Y boom
Business

The ten best-selling cars in Europe in August. Tesla, Model Y boom

by admin
The ten best-selling cars in Europe in August. Tesla, Model Y boom

The European market according to Jato Daynamics
More and more battery-powered models are in the top ten best-selling models in August according to Jato Dynamics’ findings. In addition to the two Teslas, the Model Y ranked first and the Model 3 tenth in the total sales of the other cars in the ranking, the weight of the battery-powered variants is increasingly important. This is the case of the Fiat 500 with almost 6,000 electric ones out of a total of over 14 thousand and so of the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

Electric cars, doubling in Europe to 22%. Tesla and MG take off

See also  Death, philosophy and irony: here is 'A levella, Totò's most loved poem

You may also like

China’s Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in September, Indicating Economic...

No dividend because of Helios? Group examines consequences...

Popular Puglia and Basilicata, profit grows by over...

Bringing a Century-Old Tradition to the Stage: Wuliangchun...

Compulsory share with the heir: You are entitled...

Kincentric reveals winners of the Best Employers award...

Portovesme, lithium project at risk for the Via....

China’s PMI Data Shows Rebound in Economic Performance

Survival in the niche – Xing tries to...

Visco: “In Italy we have not managed to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy