The tensions benefit the Aerospace and Defense sector

More than a year has passed since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, which has profoundly redefined the development and investment priorities not only for the countries of the old continent, but also for the rest of the world. The world scenario has profoundly changed and thethe need for security has become a priority.

The defense budget grows along with the turnover

Russian aggression has led many European countries, including Italy, to increase spending on strengthen its defensive tools to 2% of GDPas established by NATO. As can be read in the Mediobanca Research Area report on the 30 main global defense groups, the effects of this changed perception can be seen both on the Stock Exchange, where the shares of defense multinationals have achieved positive performances, and in the analysis of their investments , growing on average more than three times faster than revenues.

In 2022, the aggregate turnover of the top thirty global groups mainly specializing in defense was 432 billion euro, of which the Mediobanca Research Area estimates 316 billion to be generated exclusively by the same sector (+4% on 2021 and + 10.5% on 2019), and the forecast is that in 2023 there will be a further increase in revenues estimated at 6% compared to 2022 due to the increase in national budgets in response to growing geopolitical tensions.

According to the analysis of the Mediobanca Research Area, the global defense scene is dominated by US players with a share of 74% of the total, followed by European groups with 22% and Asian groups with 4%.

Potential annual return of 8.4% with 50% barrier

An alternative way to invest in the aerospace and defense sector is to use investment certificates, such as the Low Barrier Cash Collect registered BNP Paribas, recently issued on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. These Certificates are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect equal to a yield between 0.7% (8.4% pa) and 1.4% (16.8% pa). . Furthermore, at maturity after three years, they guarantee protection of the nominal capital in the event of a decline in the underlyings up to the barrier at maturity (which varies from 30% to 50% of the initial value).

Among the 16 new Low Barrier Cash Collects we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1OXZ1) on the basket made up of three aerospace and defense giants such as Leonardo, Northrop Grumman e Raytheon Technologies. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 0.70 euro (equal to 8.4% per year). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for all the shares in the basket to be equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, set at 50% of the initial value of the respective underlyings.

Furthermore, starting from the month of June, thememory effect which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if on that valuation date the conditions for receiving the premium are met.

Possibility of early repayment and maturity scenarios

Starting from October then, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value, the Certificates expire prematurely. In this case the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), the monthly premium (0.70 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

At maturity (April 20, 2026), if the early repayment has not occurred, there are two possible scenarios:

if the price of all shares is equal to or higher than the barrier level at maturity, the Certificate repays the nominal value plus the memory premium; if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is below the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

Almost no sell by analysts

The consensus gathered by Bloomberg on the three titles in the basket, which we report in the table above, is essentially positive. More than half of the analysts that follow Leonardo and Raytheon recommend buying (buy) on these stocks with none suggesting sell (sell). On Northrop Grumman, on the other hand, there is a prevalence of analysts who recommend keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) with respect to buy and sell judgments. Furthermore, the 12-month average target price indicates that currently these stocks appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upsides between 15% and 24% within the next 12 months.

This makes the underlyings of the basket eligible for strategies with a Low Barrier Cash Collect Certificatei.e. those who take a lateral or moderately bullish view of a particular sector (in this case the aerospace and defense sector) in order to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early expiration.

