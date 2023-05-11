The tent protest worked. From the Cdm 660 million for new beds

Expensive rents, after the protest of the tents the CDM arrives: immediately 660 million for beds

The Council of Ministers authorized, on the proposal of the Minister for European Affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, the presentation of two government amendments to the bill conversion of the decree-law n. 44 of 2023, currently under examination by the Chamber of Deputies (AC 1114), the first of which concerns the incentive measures for so-called university housing introduced by article 25 of decree-law n. 144 of 2022 and is aimed at aligning the regulatory text with the results of the discussions with the European Commission, defined yesterday, which made it possible to exclude its nature of state aid.

The amendment – informs Palazzo Chigi again – confirms, also at a legislative level, the immediate implementation of the aforementioned measures which allocate 660 million euros to the acquisition of the availability of new beds in lodgings or residences for students of higher education institutions.

