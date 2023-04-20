The theater festival in Pompeii has been suspended: the Campania Region has cut funds

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was supposed to be the day of the presentation of the theater series “Pompeii Theatrum Mundi”, scheduled for next June and July in the Teatro Grande of Pompeii, inside the archaeological area. Instead Roberto Andò, director of the National Theater of Naples, who was supposed to announce the program of the Pompeian review to the Mercadante, said: “The summer review in Pompeii is currently suspended”. Andò reported: “With a phone call from the head of the Cabinet of the president of the Campania Region, the contribution of two million European Poc funds was canceled”.

He went: “A mutilation, an act against the South”

«It is not a question of a cut, but of a mutilation – added Andò – We have not been given reasons. Only that the funds will be used for something else ». « We have an open dialogue with the Ministry of Culture – she added – we had immediate signals, we are sure that we will find support. We immediately informed the minister and the mayor of Naples. This theater has social significance and represents a world of workers. We are the only national theater in the South, this is an act against the South and against Naples».

“The suspension of the demonstration – explained Andò together with the vicar vice-president Stefania Brancaccio – was shared with the urgently convened Board of Directors”. A decision dictated by the need to proceed in the next few days with the preliminary “security of the Theater’s budget, with the aim of safeguarding the qualitative and quantitative levels of the activities required by the Ministry of Culture from the status of National Theater”. The fear that is spreading is that the cut could question the parameters that allow the Mercadante-Ridotto-San Ferdinando to be a national theatre. «This contribution was organic since 2015. In the North there is the possibility of helping private individuals, but here the political interlocutors know that this is not the case – continues the director and director of the Neapolitan Theater – There is only a small handful that invests in St. Charles. And the European funds that pass through the Region».

The funding of 2 million has been cancelled

The cut concerns the funds for the Mercadante Theater and is 2 million; for the Pompeian summer festival, around 700 thousand euros are needed for four shows between June and July. Funding for the theater includes the contribution of the regional law for one million and 700 thousand euros (to which was added the Poc fund of two million canceled), the Municipality of Naples pays 940 thousand euros, the metropolitan city one million, the Mic one million and 657 thousand .

Zuchtriegel: Serious damage to the Archaeological Park

“This morning’s news of the suspension of the Pompeii Theatrum Mundi review looks like real damage to the area, as well as putting the Park in difficulty for having denied the possibility of hosting other events on the dates already occupied by the shows”, he said. declared Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.