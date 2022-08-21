Source title: The third anniversary of the Great Wall Pao brand strategy 2.0 release

On August 18th, the third anniversary of the Great Wall Artillery brand and the global fan festival “Cannon Fire Alliance • Mountain and Sea Peering” kicked off in Guilin. At the event site, Great Wall Pao officially announced the opening of the brand 2.0 era, exploring the ultimate life with mountains and seas, and leading the pickup culture to leap upward. It will join hands with brands such as Menmei Technology, Qiuyedi, and Black Series RVs to launch joint products; deepen the co-creation activity of “Together Tea” to help more high-quality, origin, and original ecological tea products to enhance the value, walk out of the mountains, and lead the way. National tide. Open the 2.0 era, push the mountain and sea culture, and create a global user brand As a leader in the pickup truck industry, Great Wall Pao has continued to lead pickup truck category innovation, pickup truck culture development and user co-creation since its inception. The third anniversary of the Great Wall Pao brand and the Global Fan Festival, the Great Wall Pao officially opened the brand 2.0 era, and will comprehensively TOC to build a global user brand. Promote market expansion with category innovation. The Great Wall Cannon will enter the world‘s first camp of pickup trucks with a full power matrix such as fuel, hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen energy. Focusing on the two major categories of passenger leisure and fashion and commercial use, it has achieved full lineup, full scene, full price coverage, and helped the pickup market to expand in an all-round way. Reshape the user experience with channel renewal. Great Wall Pao has been renovated through online + offline global channels to achieve comprehensive TOC and create a surprising experience for users. Among them, the Great Wall Pao APP is used as an aggregation platform online to provide users with a full life cycle and full-link digital experience; the Great Wall Pao applet is launched to provide more convenient and lightweight user services. In terms of offline channels, Great Wall Pao has built POER-SPACE, the world‘s first high-end pickup image experience store, which will open in Chengdu on August 25. It will cooperate with more than 200 brand franchise stores and more than 2,000 distribution stores across the country to provide users with a one-stop shop. user experience. Join hands with category giantsDeepen user co-creation and make Chinese pickup culture popular On the third anniversary of the Great Wall Cannon brand and the Global Fan Festival, Great Wall Cannon released the trendy fashion IP “Cannonball Boy”, which amazed the audience. Cannonball is a super IP co-created by Great Wall Pao, cooperative brands, and users. It builds user brands through co-creation by users, continues to link off-road, modification, mountaineering and other interest circles, trendy fashion, and cultural IPs, and expands the circle across borders. Create a full-scene pickup truck life and lead the development and popularity of Chinese pickup truck culture. See also The BTPs are strengthening in the wake of the unexpected decline in US GDP and on the words of Visco Taking the Xiaomi ecological chain enterprise Xianmei Technology as an example, it is the Mijia card-type ultra-thin shaver launched by this national trendy razor brand in 2017, which created the category of “portable shaver”, which is very popular in Xianmei Technology. Under the leadership of Type-C charging port, full body waterproof, flash charging and fast charging, all metal portable body and other features that have never appeared on shavers before, they have gradually become the mainstream of industry development and application. A whole new range of options are available for business travelers and tourists. In addition, Menmei Technology is also the leading brand of domestic reciprocating shavers. Through heavy investment in research and development and self-built factories, it has filled the gap of domestic shavers in the field of reciprocating technology. Products ranging from single-head to five-head products have been co-created with IP and brands such as Transformers, Tencent Animation, and Xiaopeng Motors. At the event on August 18, Yang Dawei, a partner and COO of Menmei Technology, said that Menmei Technology will launch a variety of smart portable shavers together with Great Wall Pao Ecology, providing more fashionable outdoor grooming for 2 million domestic pickup users. Life. The co-branded series of shavers will be sold online on the official APP and applet of Great Wall Pao. You are also welcome to visit POER-SPACE, the high-end pickup image experience store of Great Wall Pao, more than 200 brand franchise stores nationwide, and more than 2,000 distributors. Shop to learn and shop. It is reported that the industry’s first exclusive APP created by Great Wall Pao has reached millions of fans; it has created the first domestic pickup truck club and artillery fire alliance, and 31 provincial teams across the country have continued to grow; it has created six pickup academies to build co-creation, sharing, and co-creation. The winning Internet user ecology makes pickup a life, an attitude, and a spirit. In the era of Brand 2.0, Great Wall Pao will adhere to category innovation, user co-creation, and brand co-creation, and use products and culture to ignite the pickup dream in everyone’s heart. It represents the Chinese pickup brand, and competes with international mainstream brands in the global market, aiming at the top three in the world. , making Chinese pickups popular around the world.

On August 18th, the third anniversary of the Great Wall Artillery brand and the global fan festival “Cannon Fire Alliance • Mountain and Sea Peering” kicked off in Guilin. At the event site, Great Wall Pao officially announced the opening of the brand 2.0 era, exploring the ultimate life with mountains and seas, and leading the pickup culture to leap upward. It will join hands with brands such as Menmei Technology, Qiuyedi, and Black Series RVs to launch joint products; deepen the co-creation activity of “Together Tea” to help more high-quality, origin, and original ecological tea products to enhance the value, walk out of the mountains, and lead the way. National tide.

Open the 2.0 era, push the mountain and sea culture, and create a global user brand

As a leader in the pickup truck industry, Great Wall Pao has continued to lead pickup truck category innovation, pickup truck culture development and user co-creation since its inception. The third anniversary of the Great Wall Pao brand and the Global Fan Festival, the Great Wall Pao officially opened the brand 2.0 era, and will comprehensively TOC to build a global user brand.

Promote market expansion with category innovation. The Great Wall Cannon will enter the world‘s first camp of pickup trucks with a full power matrix such as fuel, hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen energy. Focusing on the two major categories of passenger leisure and fashion and commercial use, it has achieved full lineup, full scene, full price coverage, and helped the pickup market to expand in an all-round way.

Reshape the user experience with channel renewal. Great Wall Pao has been renovated through online + offline global channels to achieve comprehensive TOC and create a surprising experience for users. Among them, the Great Wall Pao APP is used as an aggregation platform online to provide users with a full life cycle and full-link digital experience; the Great Wall Pao applet is launched to provide more convenient and lightweight user services.

In terms of offline channels, Great Wall Pao has built POER-SPACE, the world‘s first high-end pickup image experience store, which will open in Chengdu on August 25. It will cooperate with more than 200 brand franchise stores and more than 2,000 distribution stores across the country to provide users with a one-stop shop. user experience.

Join hands with category giantsDeepen user co-creation and make Chinese pickup culture popular

On the third anniversary of the Great Wall Cannon brand and the Global Fan Festival, Great Wall Cannon released the trendy fashion IP “Cannonball Boy”, which amazed the audience. Cannonball is a super IP co-created by Great Wall Pao, cooperative brands, and users. It builds user brands through co-creation by users, continues to link off-road, modification, mountaineering and other interest circles, trendy fashion, and cultural IPs, and expands the circle across borders. Create a full-scene pickup truck life and lead the development and popularity of Chinese pickup truck culture.

Taking the Xiaomi ecological chain enterprise Xianmei Technology as an example, it is the Mijia card-type ultra-thin shaver launched by this national trendy razor brand in 2017, which created the category of “portable shaver”, which is very popular in Xianmei Technology. Under the leadership of Type-C charging port, full body waterproof, flash charging and fast charging, all metal portable body and other features that have never appeared on shavers before, they have gradually become the mainstream of industry development and application. A whole new range of options are available for business travelers and tourists.

In addition, Menmei Technology is also the leading brand of domestic reciprocating shavers. Through heavy investment in research and development and self-built factories, it has filled the gap of domestic shavers in the field of reciprocating technology. Products ranging from single-head to five-head products have been co-created with IP and brands such as Transformers, Tencent Animation, and Xiaopeng Motors.

At the event on August 18, Yang Dawei, a partner and COO of Menmei Technology, said that Menmei Technology will launch a variety of smart portable shavers together with Great Wall Pao Ecology, providing more fashionable outdoor grooming for 2 million domestic pickup users. Life. The co-branded series of shavers will be sold online on the Great Wall Pao official APP and applet. You are also welcome to visit POER-SPACE, the high-end pickup image experience store of Great Wall Pao, more than 200 brand franchise stores nationwide, and more than 2,000 distributors. Shop to learn and shop.

It is reported that the industry’s first exclusive APP created by Great Wall Pao has reached one million fans; the first domestic pickup truck Friendship Artillery Fire Alliance has been established, and 31 provincial teams across the country have continued to grow; six pickup academies have been created to build co-creation, sharing, and co-creation. The winning Internet user ecology makes pickup a life, an attitude, and a spirit.

In the era of Brand 2.0, Great Wall Pao will adhere to category innovation, user co-creation, and brand co-creation, and use products and culture to ignite the pickup dream in everyone’s heart. It represents the Chinese pickup brand, and competes with international mainstream brands in the global market, aiming at the top three in the world. , making Chinese pickups popular around the world.