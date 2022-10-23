Data source for this edition: Wind Yu Shipeng/Creation of Charting Bugs/Photo for this edition

Trainee reporter Yu Shipeng

The third quarterly report of A-shares disclosed that it has entered a peak period, and the adjustment of positions by star fund managers continued to surface. Judging from the latest situation, star fund managers such as Feng Mingyuan, Cui Chenlong, Zhou Keping, Fu Pengbo, etc. have appeared in the list of growth stock shareholders such as Xinneng Technology, TCL Zhonghuan, and Shuanglin. In the pharmaceutical stocks, the path of increasing positions of Ge Lan, Zhao Bei and others has emerged. In addition, judging from the three quarterly reports of popular stocks such as Kweichow Moutai, Putailai, and Walter Gas, public offerings are more frequent, with a maximum of 7 of the top ten tradable stocks.

The reporter learned that under the recent recovery of the market with the addition of fund managers such as Ge Lan, “whether the pharmaceutical sector can go higher” has become the focus of the industry. The public offering said that the current allocation of medical institutions has reached the low-lying areas. During the current quarterly fund rotation period, the attention of medicine has increased, and funds may flow in an orderly manner.

Glenn increases its holdings in Opcon Vision

According to the third quarterly report disclosed by OPCOM on October 22, the Sino-Europe Medical and Health Hybrid Fund and Sino-Europe Medical Innovation Stock Fund managed by Gulen added 5.6103 million shares and 2.9121 million shares respectively, ranking third and sixth. In addition, the China-Europe Medical and Health Hybrid Fund also appeared in the first three quarterly reports of MGI and the third quarterly report of Pien Tze Huang after its listing, holding 1.189 million shares of MGI, with a market value of 127 million yuan, making it the fourth largest circulating shareholder; , after reducing 822,800 shares of Pien Tze Huang, holding 7,392,300 shares, ranking the sixth largest shareholder.

In the third quarterly report of Jianmin Group disclosed on October 22, changes in the position of Zhao Bei, a fund manager of 10 billion yuan, emerged. The ICBC Credit Suisse Frontier Medical Equity Fund and ICBC Credit Suisse Healthcare Industry Equity Fund under her management increased their holdings of Jianmin Group by 600,000 and 414,400 shares respectively, ranking the second and sixth largest shareholders. In addition, the third quarterly report of Guanghetong released on October 22 showed that the Ruiyuan Growth Value Mixed Fund managed by Fu Pengbo held 20.8048 million shares after reducing its holdings of 5.077 million shares, ranking the fourth largest circulating shareholder.

In addition, the third quarterly report of Xinneng Technology shows that the China Innovation Future Mixed Fund managed by Zhou Keping and the China Hongyang Mixed Fund managed by Zheng Yu hold 6.5076 million shares and 5.6214 million shares respectively, which are the top ten new shareholders in the third quarter. In addition, Xinao New Energy Industry and Xinao Zhiyuan managed by Feng Mingyuan reduced their holdings of Shuanglin shares by 1.403 million shares and 364,600 shares respectively in the third quarter, but Xinao Leading Smart Selection, also managed by him, held 847,400 shares. , Xinjin became the tenth largest tradable shareholder.

In addition, as of the end of the third quarter, Qianhai Kaiyuan Utilities managed by Cui Chenlong held 27,406,500 shares in TCL Central, an increase of 96.07% month-on-month, and became the sixth largest new shareholder with a market value of 1.227 billion yuan. In addition, Qianhai Kaiyuan New Economy Mixed Fund and Qianhai Kaiyuan Public Utility Stock Fund, which he manages, were the third and fourth largest tradable shareholders of Xingyuan Materials by the end of the third quarter. Among them, the number of shares held by Qianhai Kaiyuan Public Utility Stock Fund was 25,146,800 shares, a decrease of 710,700 shares from the previous period.

Public funds get together

Top 10 tradable shareholders of Walter Gas

From the perspective of leading companies, the in and out of public funds are also more frequent.

Kweichow Moutai, the leading liquor company, acquired China Merchants CSI Liquor 50ETF and China Merchants Liquor managed by Hou Hao in the third quarter. The two funds increased their holdings by 1,527,700 shares and 333,400 shares respectively, ranking the ninth and tenth largest in circulation. shareholder. After this increase in holdings, the holdings of China AMC SSE 50ETF surpassed that of China Merchants China Securities Baijiu, becoming the public fund holding the most Kweichow Moutai.

In the list of the top ten tradable shareholders of Walt Gases in the third quarterly report, public funds occupy 7 seats, and 7 products are newly entered the top ten tradable shareholders or increase shareholders, including E Fund, China Europe Fund, Hengyue Fund 3 companies Products managed by fund managers such as Liu Wu, Wang Pei, and Gao Nan.

The most popular stocks for public offerings are Putailai. As of the end of the third quarter, among the top ten tradable shareholders of the stock, public funds occupied three seats, namely, Huaxia New Energy Innovation Stock, ABC Huili New Energy Theme Flexible Allocation and Dongfang New Energy Vehicle Theme Mix, holding a total of 5,073.6 10,000 shares, holding a market value of 2.83 billion yuan. Specifically, Agricultural Bank of China reduced its holdings of 2,390,200 shares on the theme of new energy, while the remaining two funds vigorously increased their holdings.

Among the top ten tradable shareholders of OPCOM as of the end of the third quarter, 5 were public funds. In addition to the addition of two products managed by Ge Lan, OPCOM has also obtained additional positions of Huabao CSI Medical ETF and Nord Value Advantage Hybrid Fund, with 1.7 million shares and 1.1348 million shares respectively; Southern Pharmaceuticals The health care mixed fund holds 3.1421 million shares and is the top ten new tradable shareholders in the third quarter.

In terms of Puluo Pharmaceutical, 4 of the top ten shareholders are public funds. Among them, Xingquan Herun Mixed Fund and Xingquan Heyi Mixed Fund reduced their holdings by 2,069,600 shares and 1,504,500 shares respectively in the third quarter, GF Healthcare increased its holdings by 92,500 shares, and Rongtong Health Industry held 15,016,100 shares, becoming newcomers Top ten tradable shareholders.

Medicine is expected to become the direction of capital switching

“The disclosure of the third quarterly report has gradually entered its peak period, and companies with excellent performance tend to disclose it in advance, and these companies are often the targets of public funds.” A market analyst in South China told reporters that judging from the performance of the third quarterly reports this year, public funds The favored stocks are still the blue-chip stocks in popular tracks such as new energy. However, it should also be noted that there are also signs of fund additions in the early downturns such as medical care. Recently, the medical sector has picked up, and the market’s attention has increased.

Liu Yucai, manager of Quantitative Selected Mixed Funds of Hui’an Yichuang, said that looking forward to the fourth quarter, due to the reduction of global risk appetite and the suppression of liquidity tightening, growth stocks whose valuations have expanded significantly in the past few years are facing a downward shift in their profitability. and valuation pressures.

The Great Wall Fund believes that the current market is in the midst of a quarterly switch, and the dazzling performance of the pharmaceutical sector has attracted the attention of funds. Medicine has been adjusted from the high point at the end of June last year for a year. The time and space for adjustment are quite sufficient, and it is expected to become the next direction of capital switching.

Great Wall Fund said that from the beginning of the year to the end of the third quarter, the adjustment rate of Shenwan Pharmaceutical’s biological index was 27.95%, ranking fifth among the 31 Shenwan primary industry indexes. However, since October 12, the pharmaceutical has launched a violent counterattack, and from the 12th to the 18th, it has stepped out of the strong rise of Wulianyang. The Shenwan Pharmaceutical Biological Index has risen by 14.16% in the five days, attracting the attention of funds. The third quarter report is likely to become a more critical bottom range position in the fourth quarter and even next year, or it may be possible to observe the appropriate timing and then slowly map it.